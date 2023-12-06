Māori Action Day protests: What it all means and why there are winners on both sides

Hundreds of people gathered in Hobsonville Auckland to travel in convoy on the northwestern motorway in protest of a perceived 'assault on tangata whenua and Te Tiriti o Waitangi' by the Government.

Thousands of protesters took to roads around the country on Tuesday to show opposition to what they say is the new Government’s stance to undo a raft of policies related to Te Ao Māori.

The National-led coalition has pledged to remove co-governance, dismantle the Māori Health Authority (Te Aka Whai Ora), restore referendums for Māori wards and introduce a Treaty Principles Bill based on Act Party policy.

They have also pledged to repeal New Zealand’s world-first Smokefree 2025 law in order to tax tobacco and scale back use of Te Reo Māori by Government departments.

In response, Māori and fellow New Zealanders – led by Te Pāti Māori – took to the streets in a show of unity between tangata whenua (Māori) and tangata tiriti (non-Māori).

Tuesday’s protests ran from 7am and saw demonstrators forming cavalcades/car-kois that headed into city centres where they obstructed traffic for the best part of an hour-and-a-half.

Along Auckland’s motorways coming from both the north and the south, protesters flanked by police drove at just a little more than walking pace (to protest, not because of Auckland’s usual gridlock).

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Te Pāti Māori called for a nationwide protest against the new government’s polices. In New Plymouth the protest was held at 7am on both one way streets in town on Leach St and Courtnay St.

In Wellington, hundreds marched to the steps of parliament where Te Pāti Māori MPs spoke to the crowd and criticised the Government’s approach.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges said while the protests were bound to have had some economic impact, as a one-off it had been more of an inconvenience that would only become a “real economic imposition” should there be ongoing demonstrations.

“Auckland traffic is slow enough at the best of times, and already creates efficiency and productivity issues for New Zealand,” Bridges said.

“Hopefully the politicians can sort things out so protests don’t become yet another part of this mix, making Auckland an even harder place to get around and do business in.”

But the issue is a line in the sand for many of the main players:

What the protestors are saying:

Those backing the protests are speaking out against the Governemnt’s plans which they say will negatively impact Māori

Some have said the policies are regressive and will set Māori back more than a generation

Te Pāti Māori MPs and members haven’t minced their words in voicing their concerns about the Government’s plans, with co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer labelling it “state-sponsored terrorism”.

Writing in Waatea News, party president John Tamihere said the coalition between Act, NZ First and National had found their common ground was “their dislike for Māori-related peoples and matters”.

“Once they found that mutual safe space they could then build off their coalition negotiations. What anchors these three parties and these three men together is their anti-Māori sentiment,” he wrote.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer at the Wellington protest.

“The reason for that is they did not go out on a Māori-related program or try to affirm anything Māori – all three of them. It was all about nanny state overseeing Māori evolution and development rather than to Māori, for Māori by Māori. Peter’s and Seymour’s claims that because they have Māori ancestry they can speak for Māori is ludicrous. Their voter base were 95 percent non-Māori who are now sitting back knowing they will be taken care of by this coalition at the expense of Māori.”

“So the problem we have with this new government is the fact that white folk know better than brown folk on all matters and therefore we have to be subjugated and treated as second class citizens because we know no better.”

“While the language is confronting, the tikanga of the protests was to keep the mood peaceful and positive, which was adhered to as protesters co-operated with police and peacefully dispersed after the event.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF John Tamihere has spoken out on what he describes as anti-Māori rhetoric from the Government.

They were supported by the Green Party, whose co-leader Marama Davidson called the Governement’s 100-day plan a “legislative assault”.

“The incoming Government's 100-day plan is a legislative assault that seeks to undo decades of progress for te reo Māori and Māori health, while undermining our nation's foundational document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Davidson said.

“The Government's plan to disestablish Te Aka Whai Ora - The Māori Health Authority, remove te reo Māori from all official documents, and diminish ambitions for Smokefree 2025 will have devastating impacts on the health and well-being of tangata whenua.”

What those in the firing line of the protests are saying:

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon backed the right to protest, but asked protestors to give his coalition time before they judged performance

NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones said TPM were pushing an agenda of victimhood and the protests are divisive

The country’s new prime minister said the Government had only been going seven days.

“We're ready to go, but we are determined to make sure that Māori are going to do better under our government than they did in the last six years,” Christopher Luxon told media.

STUFF Māori Development minister Tama Potaka and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon react to nationwide protests against the new government led by Te Pati Māori.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer accused the new Government of genocidal intention, due to health reforms including closing Te Aka Whai Ora and repealing the smokefree generation law. Luxon said that language was “entirely inappropriate”.

“I think it's entirely inappropriate. I don't think it's appropriate at all.”

Luxon has said the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Act 2022 would have "unintended consequences" and denied it was being repealed as a revenue-gathering exercise for the Government.

In response to critics who said Māori would be disproportionately affected, Luxon has said the legislation could lead to crime around tobacco.

"Equally, you know, the opportunity for a black market to emerge, will be largely untaxed, and then some of the age generation stuff was actually quite difficult... how do you determine-a 36-year-old can smoke and a 35-year-old can't?"

New Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka said the Labour Government had failed Māori through “a peak kāwantaga” approach. “We're committed to as more decentralisation, devolution, working with community, Māori and iwi leaders,” he said.

After clashing with Ngarewa-Paker on TVNZ’s Breakfast on Tuesday, NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones told RNZ that TPM were pushing an ideology of victimhood.

“They actually want them to be credible representatives and improve the lives of the people that sent them to parliament rather than disrupting motorways and quite frankly damaging the name of all the good Maori whanau who don't want to be involved in putting the lives of their fellow Kiwis at risk,” he said.

“There have been some excessive tendencies in Wellington to misuse the language in a tokenistic form, shove it on government departments such as Te Pukenga, but the actual output and the quality of the outcomes for Māori has actually gone backwards despite the ubiquity of the names.

“And that's something I know lots of whanau feel that that was the wrong emphasis and it's a misuse of resources.”

What does it all mean?

There are winners on both sides of the divide, but stuck in the middle is National and a prime minister whose legacy could be affected by how he handles treaty negotiations.

Both Te Pati Maori and NZ First can take positives away from the protests, said former National party press secretary Ben Thomas, with TPM energising supporters and showcasing their ability to mobilise and organise quickly and NZ First getting publicity for their "symbolic policies".

He said culture war arguments “really benefit the people of both extremes” – in this case TPM and NZ First - leaving National with the job of bridging the gap.

"The government is three separate parties and I certainly don't think that National will relish the attention. Their agenda is very clearly focused on the economy right now.”

"Christopher Luxon, put his hand on his heart and the aspirations of New Zealand First and Act in this area are not his aspirations and the hostility towards to Māori isn't something that he shares."

Bridging that divide could be a defining aspect of Luxon's legacy, said political scientist Dr Grant Duncan, and failing to properly deal with it could be a big spot on his resume.

Prior to the election former National prime minister Jim Bolger warned that treaty issues needed to be approached in a "calm and reasonable way".

Before the election, Luxon said ACT's proposed referendum on Treaty of Waitangi would be "divisive and unhelpful", but during negotiations National conceded to give allow David Seymour to table a Treaty Principles Bill based on ACT policy.

“[Luxon] needs to decide if he’s going to be a statesman rather than just a manager."

"He's kind of advertised himself as being this great corporate guy and all the rest of it, but actually does he have the ability to reach out?"

"He's committed himself to some policies obviously with these two minority parties which have pushed him into a corner."