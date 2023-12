Prime Minister Chris Luxon, David Seymour, and Winston Peters announce that they are in coalition together, and sign the documents formally.

Today we will see highly-choreographed, and centuries-old Westminster traditions performed alongside Māori tradition, as well as modern-day politics. There will be thrones, salutes, and something called the Black Rod. We will also hear the National-led government's plans for the next three years. It will be a colorful occasion.