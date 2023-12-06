Tova O'Brien: Splitting ‘heirs’, giggling gerties and ructions in National over Māori - Parliament is back

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka refuses to say whether he's raised concerns with the Prime Minister about the impact of the government's policies on Māori

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: King Charles III’s ears would have been burning red-hot on Tuesday as MPs in a tiny far flung realm repeatedly pledged oaths of allegiance not only to his ears but also his hairs - and occasionally even the people who will eventually take over his job.

One may not have been impressed, however, over the squabble about Te Pāti Māori referring to him during their oaths as “Kingi Harehare” - an East Coast dialect for “Charles” according to Te Pāti Māori or a form of “cultural bullying” according to Shane Jones who said it also means “something objectionable”.

Parliament’s swearing in ceremony is at once profound, ceremonial, symbolic, important, moving - and at times, hilarious.

Though hilarity is often in the eye of the beholder.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Chris Hipkins heckling Christopher Luxon for mispronouncing “heirs”

Christopher Luxon was not impressed, for example, when Chris Hipkins reminded him how to pronounce “heirs and successors”, after an earlier “hairs” faux pas at his last swearing in.

The domino effect of giggling gerties along the Labour front bench suggested they felt differently to Luxon.

The heckling came from both sides, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi says Winston Peters told him “sign it”, referring to the oath of allegiance to King Charles after he and his fellow Māori Party MPs first swore bespoke oaths to Te Tiriti among other things.

Waititi responded with a directive of his own, “I told him to shut up”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post “Boo!”

Almost as good as Peters announcing his return as he passed Labour’s Willie Jackson, “boo!”

There’s also the intriguingly inane, like the fact MPs sign their oaths or affirmations, using a box of about 30 pens which are each diligently tested by a clerk of the house (MP signs, clerk returns pen to box, retrieves another pen, does a little scribble on a sheet of paper hidden by a blank sheet of paper, passes tested pen to next MP).

There are dynamics on display too as each MP makes their way to the front of the house.

Hipkins refusing to look up from scrolling what looked like Instagram as National’s Sam Uffindell approached - remember the “none of my MPs beat someone up with a bed leg” call from Hipkins in the last leaders’ debate.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Chris Luxon, and Winston Peters. The Commission Opening of the 54th Parliament and election of The Speaker of the House.

Seeing Luxon and Peters sat together in the Prime Minister and Deputy seats for the first time, sharing jokes - and even desk space when Peters planted his hand on Luxon’s side of the desk in a kind of man-spread power play while delivering a speech.

Waititi shutting his eyes for a little moe as the roll call of names of over 100 MPs were read out.

There was definitely no sleeping when Te Pāti Māori MPs were called - though Peters and David Seymour sat slumped, heads rested in hands as Waititi’s tauparapara echoed across the chamber.

New MP Tākuta Ferris was first to be called from the party and completely shifted the vibe of the parliament.

NZ First’s Shane Jones went on to accuse the party of excessive “kapa haka theatrics” and Seymour called the events “performative narcissism”.

Worth bearing in mind the MP oaths are part of an enormous multi-day ceremony of ancient Westminster traditions including Black Rod (a staff, literally a rod) that has to knock on the door of the House three times - no more, no less - to summon MPs to the Governor-General’s presence and the new Speaker being appointed only after pretending to struggle against MPs ushering him to his throne.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Rawiri Waititi swearing the oath or affirmation. The Commission Opening of the 54th Parliament and election of The Speaker of the House.

As Waititi said, “nobody got hurt today, lightning didn’t come down and fire anybody up the arse”.

He also warned of further protests like those which took place across the country on Tuesday morning challenging the government over its policies affecting Māori.

Policies which could yet be subject to change.

Depending who you ask, and who you believe in the National Party caucus, they’re either totally “aligned” or engaged everyday in “robust debates” on how their government’s policy agenda will impact Māori.

David Unwin/The Post Tama Potaka at the Government swearing in at Government House on Monday.

Six times Stuff asked Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka if he backed the government’s policy agenda when it comes to Māori or if he’s raised concerns with his cabinet colleagues and Prime Minister.

Six times he skirted the question.

“We have robust debates.”

“We have robust debates every day.”

“There are some policies that have yet to form.”

“The coalition government is announcing a lot of policies and some of them leave a lot of room to build into partnership.”

Anything but the far more succinct reply Luxon gave to Stuff when asked if he’d faced kickback from his caucus, “Oh everyone’s aligned”.

Well, publicly at least.