Tova Podcast: Treaty Minister justifying past comments about Māori 'special' treatment

The new Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith isn’t resiling from comments he made in 2009 that Māori expect special treatment and that could lead to greater racial tensions.

In a report for the New Zealand Business Roundtable titled ‘The uses and abuses of a “living document”’, Goldsmith wrote: “A significant number of Māori now expect to be treated differently and to enjoy special consultation above and beyond that to which others are entitled.”

Asked about the comment on Stuff’s Tova Podcast, Goldsmith said: “Like everything, Māori don't all think the same on any issue.

“There's one line of thought which says, to honour the treaty means 50/50 decision-making between the Treaty partners, and we don't agree with that principle, because it's hard to reconcile that with equal voting rights in a modern democratic society.”

In the 2009 report, Goldsmith also wrote that Māori expectations of different treatment and “special consultation” would cause racial tension.

“As these heightened expectations provoke uneasiness amongst other sections of the community, greater tension is bound to result,” the report reads.

Asked if he stands by those comments now, Goldsmith said he’s accountable as a minister of the crown for things that he says today, not what he wrote before going into politics.

“People want to understand and know that they'll have an equal opportunity to decide who governs them, and important matters affecting their lives. Now, there is a tension there, of course that exists, between how we go about honouring the Treaty,” Goldsmith told Tova.

He says he recognises that is a very difficult thing to navigate but also promised to try - though without compromising his own view that honouring the Treaty does not require 50/50 decision-making.

“I can certainly give this commitment that we will continue to genuinely work at it, and recognise the diversity of views, but also try and, from our perspective, stand firm on that core belief that fundamental human rights that New Zealand has signed up to and [which have] has been one of the bedrocks of what the successful society are that we are today is based on an equal sense of citizenship.”

Asked if he thought 50/50 decision-making amounts to special treatment, he replied, “in a strictly equal voting rights scheme of things”.

Goldsmith, who’s been in the job just a week and a half and who wasn’t National’s spokesperson for Treaty Negotiations in opposition, told Tova he has yet to have any formal meetings about Treaty negotiations with any iwi, hapū or mana whenua, but hopes to before Christmas.

He will not be attending the handover of a significant final report by the Waitangi Tribunal to Ngāpuhi in Waitangi on Saturday.

To hear the full interview with Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith, and whether he's concerned the Government's Māori policy agenda will make it difficult for him to forge relationships with Māori leaders and therefore do his job, listen here.