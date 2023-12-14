Tova Podcast: My Xmas ho-ho-hopes for our politicians

The incoming prime minister, alongside ACT leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters, has unveiled the coalition agreement between the three political parties.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova. For the latest episode, Our ho-ho-hopes for Christmas, listen here.

What. A. Year. It. Has. Been. A veritable political smorgasbord.

Book-ended by the resignation of Jacinda Ardern and the election of a new Government - which raced into a ripsnorting repeal-heavy 100-day plan with a very ambitious, often very contentious policy agenda.

It was a year marked by ministerial muck-ups under Labour - Michael Wood, Stuart Nash, Kiritapu Allan.

So too by policy bonfires - first under Chris Hipkins who ditched, stalled or reworked the TVNZ/RNZ merger, income insurance, three waters, speed limit reductions, hate speech law, the clean car upgrade and plans for a wealth tax and tax-free threshold.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Now Leader of the Opposition, Chris Hipkins started the policy bonfire when PM. Christopher Luxon stoked it.

The razing continued under Christopher Luxon - fair pay agreements, 90-day trials, more speed limit reductions, RMA changes, three waters (again), te reo names on some government departments and smokefree laws.

It’s those last two which are cutting deep into the national psyche, with vociferous and emotive criticism of the Government’s approach to race relations and health - and which will undoubtedly be thorns in their side throughout this term.

Māori relations in particular - including the Treaty principles bill and Treaty legislation review - this will be Luxon’s crown of thorns.

All that after a marathon campaign, followed by marathon coalition negotiations - which literally saw leaders of the governing parties flying back and forth - and back and forth - between Auckland and Wellington, through hotel rooms, houses and hidden haunts.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Christopher Luxon’s marathon campaign.

We’ve seen the release of comprehensive coalition agreements announced at a statesmanly press conference which fast-descended into a brawl with the media - aka mathematical morons.

We’ve heard a lot from the Government about how it will work for all New Zealanders and that it will be driven by outcome.

The dynamics of the deal, however, have lent themselves to conflicting views between ministers from different parties, or at least different ways of articulating themselves - even on their purportedly shared goals.

Shane Jones on oil and gas exploration, and Winston Peters on false claims about the media being bribed by the previous Government are just two examples of Luxon saying he wouldn’t have expressed things in quite the same way.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Prime Minister Christopher Luxon would have expressed his deputy, Winston Peters’, opinions on the media differently.

Governments, prime ministers and ministers can be “ruthlessly focused” on making sure they deliver for New Zealanders as Luxon described it.

But no government, no prime minister and no minister can ever take the politics out of politics.

And in an unprecedented three-party coalition, it’s hard to ignore the fact that there are three times the politics.

On the pod this week, we hear what politicians are giving you for Christmas including – lucky you! - changes to the Reserve Bank Act from Luxon, winning the election from Peters, a good and effective Opposition from Chris Hipkins - all your Christmas dreams come true.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post The official opening of the 54th Parliament of New Zealand was stately and sedate, but it’s been pretty fiery since.

After the gruelling sausage roll-sodden year that’s been, it’s fair enough, that wellbeing is top of mind for politicians’ new year’s resolutions.

But if we could perhaps add one more thing to our lists for Santa, a further resolution from our polis to set aside some of the politics of 2023. Let’s reduce the smorgasbord to a tasteful degustation - and focus on bridging some of the chasms dividing the country these last few years.

The upshot is, kumbaya.

Merry Xmas everybody.