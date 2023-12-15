Kelvin Davis calls time on politics career, will end at Waitangi

Aotearoa isn’t ready for compulsory te reo Māori in schools: Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis says the day will come, but the country isn’t there yet.

Labour MP and former Te Tai Tokerau and corrections minister Kelvin Davis will quit politics, with his last day being at Waitangi on February 6.

A former teacher, Davis served as a list MP from 2008 to 2011 and again in 2014.

He won the electorate of Te Tai Tokerau in the 2014 election, and held it until 2023, when he lost the seat to Te Pāti Māori candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Kelvin Davis who will leave politics early in 2024.

According to Newsroom, Davis had indicated he would quit politics if he didn’t win the seat as he would have lost the mandate of the electorate.

On Tuesday, Davis told his caucus colleagues his plans to retire, and his intention is to make his valedictory speech at the start of February and officially vacate his list spot at Waitangi on February 6.