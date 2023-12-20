PM Christopher Luxon says Kiwis are Australia's 'best migrants' in Sydney meeting with Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Kiwis are Australia’s “best migrants”, making the comment in a meeting with counterpart Anthony Albanese on his first official trip abroad as the PM.

Luxon was officially welcomed to Australia with a Welcome to Country ceremony, led by Aboriginal elders.

In a media briefing, Luxon called the relationship between both nations “very close to my heart”, mentioning he spent five years working in Sydney, his son being born in Australia and his daughter now living and working across the ditch.

Luxon said he welcomed the contributions that Australians make to New Zealand, and vice versa, calling Kiwis the best migrants in Australia.

“I think New Zealanders in Australia make a fantastic contribution to Australia – just putting it out there, I think they’re your best migrants.”

He said the relationship between the two nations deserved “constant renewal”.

David Unwin/Stuff Prime Minister Christopher Luxon fronts for media at a press briefing in Sydney along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“We want to deliver new energy, new enthusiasm and new direction to ensure our bond is fit for contemporary challenges that we see,” Luxon said.

He then thanked Albanese for the way Australia responded following Cyclone Gabrielle, and said New Zealand was ready to assist if need be following the recent weather events in Queensland.

When talking about security, Luxon said the ministers of foreign affairs and defence will hold their first joint meeting in the new year “as quickly as possible” after Christmas to ensure plans and responses and “aligned and coordinated”.

David Unwin/Stuff Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the meeting with Luxon.

Albanese said he was “absolutely delighted’ to host Luxon in Australia on his first official overseas visit as prime minister.

“Australia and New Zealand, of course, share history, geography, values and a common strategic outlook, and our relationship has never been more important,” Albanese said in a media briefing.

“On a personal level, Christopher and I are perhaps the two leaders of nations who are more than anyone else aviation nerds, having built a relationship when Prime Minister Luxon was the head of Air New Zealand, and I was Australia’s transport minister.”

Albanese said this year had marked milestones for the two pacific nations, mentioning the pathway to citizenship for kiwis residing in Australia and the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which both nations hosted.

“I was also pleased that last week we showed the extent of our cooperation with a joint statement we made, condemning the Hamas terror attack on Israel, supporting urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire, and affirming our commitment to a just and enduring peace in the region.”

David Unwin/Stuff Prime Minister Christopher Luxon alongside Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, in Sydney.

Albanese said the two countries were most effective when working together.

“In our talks today, we re-committed ourselves to the trans-Tasman roadmap to 2035 which we will review and modify annually... we discussed the way we can work together in the Pacific Islands as well.”

Albanese said the common values between the two nations mean great opportunities to work together to form closer economic and social ties to meet common objectives.

“Australia and New Zealand will continue to support our Pacific priorities by working together to respond to our regions' shared challenges and that includes climate change.”

