The 'sausages, messes and holes' of National’s mini-Budget

ANALYSIS: Under fire from Labour for failing to outline how National will pay for its tax cuts, as it had promised it would in the mini-Budget, Nicola Willis proudly explained to Parliament, “what New Zealanders care about is the size of the sausage, not how we deliver it”.

Less sizzle, more fizzer.

The imagery was not exactly what Kiwis had hoped to take into the summer barbecue season, but thankfully Willis drew a line when her colleagues attempted to extend the metaphor, “with respect to the House I think there’s been enough talk of sausages, messes and holes”.

It wasn’t the only line drawn by Willis on the final sitting day of Parliament, “this mini-Budget draws a line under six years of economic mismanagement”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Finance minister Nicola Willis makes another gaff to Grant Robertson. This time when talking about the size of the sausage, in reference to the mini budget.

In her “mini mini mini-Budget” the new Finance Minister isn’t just undoing much of Labour’s work, Willis has launched an all-out assault on her predecessor’s legacy.

Accusing Grant Robertson and Labour of “economic and fiscal vandalism”, “six years of economic mismanagement”, leaving “financial time bombs”, “cost blow-outs” and “fiscal wreckage”.

Willis demanded Robertson apologise to New Zealanders, a request he declined, saying instead that he’s proud of what Labour did as a government while navigating through “very choppy seas”.

He had some terse words for Willis in return and her mini-Budget which he accused of being riddled with “diversions, distractions and delays” and said no one is any the wiser as to how National will pay for its tax cuts.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Grant Robertson parades the risks outlined by Treasury about National’s tax cuts

As a starting point, in under a month, Willis has found $7.47 billion in savings. Not at all bad for a hurried dig down the back of the couch for coin.

We knew what was coming – it was signalled during the election – scrapping Labour’s 20 hours free childcare for under-2s, killing the Lake Onslow project, Let’s Get Wellington Moving, the Resource Management Act reforms and commercial building depreciation changes among other things.

But that 7.5 billion is about half what National needs for its tax relief – though the actual Budget in 2024 will include other promised savings and revenue gathering including taxing online gambling and the extent of savings from public service cuts.

Robertson, on the other hand, points to Willis describing the Government’s operating allowance – its day to day spending envelope – as a buffer for their tax cuts as an indication that there will be further, deeper cuts.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Finance minister Nicola Willis delivers her mini budget

In its Half Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update, Treasury said there’s a risk that once the Government’s decisions are fully reflected, the overall fiscal impacts may not be neutral.

The most cast iron assurance Willis could give in response was that National is “working to ensure their tax package is neutral”.

“Working” towards is not as definitive as she would have liked to have been.

Willis has her work cut out for her, even Robertson conceded that Budget 2024 was always going to be a small one – though perhaps less so had his Budget 2023 been a touch more parsimonious.

Stuff The economic situation is grim

Willis says Treasury has identified “fiscal cliffs” – time limited funding despite public expectations the programmes would continue – to the tune of $7.2 billion over four years.

The country is expected to enter a real GDP per capita recession.

The tax take is reducing thanks to slower spending and lower business revenue.

Unemployment is set to rise from 3.6% in 2023 to 4.5% next year and 5.2% in 2025.

Surplus will still be hit by 2026/27 but by a mere whisker – it’s shrunk from an expected $2.1 billion to what Willis describes as a “wafer-thin” $140 million.

Inflation, however, will get back to the target range of 1 to 3% by late next year. Phew.

National shot down Labour’s request for a debate in the House on the mini-Budget, which is perhaps why the Opposition engaged in what Winston Peters (Acting Prime Minister while Christopher Luxon visits Australia) described as a “screaming, volatile mass” and “clownish cacophonous behaviour”.

Peters got a serve of his own from new Speaker Gerry Brownlee, who drew a line under the exchange, telling Peters, “You may not think you’re finished but I do. And I don’t mean that in terms of your career.”

A line drawn, and time called on, politics for the year – just in time to load our big sausages into the chilly bin and leave 2023 behind us.