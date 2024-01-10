Green MP Golriz Ghahraman stands down from roles over allegations

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has stood down from her portfolios.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has stood aside from all of her portfolios, as the party investigates allegations.

Newstalk ZB has reported the incident relates to her being accused of shoplifting at the high-end Auckland store Scotties Boutique.

Ghahraman remains an MP. She and the Green Party have declined to comment further.

But a spokesperson for the party confirmed they were “aware of allegations” against the MP.

Staff at the store declined to provide further details to Stuff on Wednesday.

The party spokesperson said the Greens were “in contact with Scotties Boutique to better understand and address the situation”.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Scotties Boutique is in central Auckland’s Ponsonby.

The store is well-known in Auckland’s style scene, renowned for stocking hard-to-find luxury brands. Its cheapest garments go for about $120, but prices rise quickly – with the most expensive item in stock being listed for just short of $7000.

Ghahraman had been the Green Party spokesperson for justice, foreign affairs, and a range of other topics.

She was a senior figure in the party’s caucus, leading its advocacy on issues of human rights, most recently the Israel-Gaza war, as well as refugee issues. She came to Parliament after working as a human rights and constitutional lawyer, appearing at the Supreme Court and on issues of international law.

She was the first ever refugee to become an MP in New Zealand.

Asked if Ghahraman had been charged, a police spokesperson said they were unable to comment on allegations against individuals.