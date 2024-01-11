MP Golriz Ghahraman's alleged shoplifting incident happened two days before Christmas

A shoplifting incident allegedly involving Green MP Golriz Ghahraman at a high-end Auckland store happened just two days before Christmas.

Newstalk ZB has reported the incident relates to her being accused of shoplifting at the high-end Auckland store Scotties Boutique.

Police have since confirmed that an incident has been reported to them regarding a Ponsonby retailer on December 23.

The retailer is understood to be Scotties Boutique, in Ponsonby.

“Initial enquiries are still being made into this report and police are not able to comment further at this stage”, they said.

Ghahraman remains an MP. She and the Green Party have declined to comment further. The MP has stood aside from all portfolios, as the party investigates the allegations.

She had been the Green Party spokesperson for justice, foreign affairs, and a range of other topics.

A Green Party spokesperson on Thursday, the day after accusations against Ghahraman surfaced, said there would be no more information released on Thursday.

But a spokesperson for the party confirmed they were “aware of allegations” against the MP.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has stood aside from all of her portfolios, as the party investigates allegations she stole from Scotties Boutique.

Staff at the store declined to provide further details to Stuff on Wednesday and Thursday.

The party spokesperson said the Greens were “in contact with Scotties Boutique to better understand and address the situation”.

The store was well-known in Auckland’s style scene, renowned for stocking hard-to-find luxury brands.

Its cheapest garments go for about $120, but prices rise quickly – with the most expensive item in stock being listed for just short of $7000.