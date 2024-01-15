Golriz Ghahraman back in New Zealand amid shoplifting claims

MP has remained tight-lipped about a shoplifting allegation, but has stepped aside from her parliamentary portfolios.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has returned to New Zealand, having been accused of shoplifting.

Ghahraman had been away on a personal trip that had been planned months ago when allegations surfaced last week that she had shoplifted from Auckland clothing retailer Scotties Boutique before Christmas.

The party confirmed last week she had stood down from all of her portfolio responsibilities until the matter had been resolved.

Police later confirmed they were investigating reports of an incident on 23 December. They received the report the same day.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Golriz Ghahraman was out of the country last week when the allegations against here were made public.

Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson on Friday said the party had been aware of the accusation since 27 December, but had not made a statement at the time because the store did not want the matter made public and was happy to wait for Ghahraman to return.

They also confirmed a second allegation of shoplifting had been made.

Scotties Boutique has continually refused to comment when approached by RNZ.

Police also had nothing to say about the second alleged incident.

A Green Party spokesperson has confirmed to RNZ Ghahraman was back in New Zealand on Monday.