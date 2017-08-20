Artworks used to funnel secret donors' contributions to the Labour Party

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland artist Stanley Palmer did not realise the Labour Party had named him as a big political donor. All he had done was give them three small prints.

The Labour Party is hiding tens of thousands of dollars in donations behind over-inflated art auctions – and naming the artists as donors instead of the secret individuals handing over the big bucks.

The artists had no idea the party was naming them as the donors – they never saw a cent of the money. They say their works are auctioned off at well above market value to wealthy benefactors who want to keep their support for the party secret.

Labour says the practice complies with electoral rules. But one party operative described the practice as "whitewashing" – a way to keep big donations private at a time when corporate contributions to political parties were falling because of public scrutiny.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Painter Karl Maughan says Labour should declare the names of the people who stumped up $60,000 cash – not hide their identities behind his name.

"What's the value of a painting?" the operative asked. "It's hard to put a price on it, not like a car or an airfare or something that can easily be valued. But a painting can't be valued, and that's exactly how auctions are used to launder the money."

SIMON MAUDE/STUFF Out campaigning on Saturday in Henderson, west Auckland, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said there needed to be a balance between transparency and bureaucracy.

Stuff is calling for transparency in political funding so the identity of all donors be promptly disclosed to the Electoral Commission. Stuff asks that loopholes allowing donors to be masked by trusts and other aggregators, like fundraising dinners and art auctions, be closed.

At present, anything less than $15,000 can be donated anonymously, and other loopholes exist to keep donors' names out of the public domain.

Labour has hosted at least three art auctions in the past year – two in Auckland and one in Wellington – selling pieces from esteemed artists such as Dick Frizzell, Bill Hammond and Judy Millar.

The works were assigned valuations before going under the hammer, where they sometimes sold for thousands of dollars more.

After sale, the values were recorded as party donations from the artist – even though the artist never saw the money and often had no idea what was going on.

The difference from any auction price remained secret unless it surpassed the $15,000 disclosure threshold. So, the party could sell a painting valued at $20,000 for up to $34,999 before anyone other than the artist was disclosed as a donor.

Two such artists have appeared on Electoral Commission returns this month, listed as giving donations exceeding $30,000. Neither had seen a cent of the money, and neither was aware the donation had been listed in their name.

Wellington artist Karl Maughan provided Labour with two paintings for auction in the last year. He said he gave them to campaign staffer Barbara Ward, who works for Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

"Once I've given them the painting, that's it, I don't have anything to do with it then," he said.

Maughan said he was a Labour supporter and understood his paintings were being sold to raise funds, but questioned the transparency of the process.

"I didn't know they used my name when declaring the donation," he said. "I guess the donation should be in the person's name who bought it because it's their money."

One of his paintings was listed as selling at auction last month for $36,000, he said, a "few thousand more" than it usually would.

Works from at least 18 artists were on offer at the event, held at Q Theatre in Auckland. Tickets were $165.

Auckland artist Stanley Palmer also provided artwork. According to the Electoral Commission register he had donated more than $39,000 to Labour since June.

"I suppose it's from both the artist and the buyer. Labour get something and I end up with nothing."

Palmer said he was unaware he had been listed as a big party donor, but wasn't concerned by the disclosure.

Labour general secretary Andrew Kirton said the party usually notified artists like Maughan and Palmer if their names were made public.

"It's so bloody complicated. Barbara is often in touch with them. I know in the past that's been the case. I'm not sure exactly what's gone on in this situation, but usually we'd let people know if they'd tipped over the $30,000 disclosure limit. And a lot of them are aware of the situation."

Artworks could sell for more or less than market value, Kirton said. Some buyers paid more than $15,000 above market price at auction and were disclosed in the party's annual returns.

The party consulted art dealers, and sometimes the artist themselves, to set a price for each artwork, Kirton said. Considering that amount to be a donation from the artist was fair, he added.

"Those are the rules at the moment . . . A donation can be cash or it can be goods or services in kind.

"In this case it's a piece of art and it's basically what they would usually get if they gave it to a dealer who then sold it at auction. Whatever the artist gets back, that's essentially what they're forgoing in income by donating the piece to us and therefore that's what we record from their end.

"It's sort of similar to some of our local party members will bake a cake or sell little badges at a market stall somewhere. People are buying them for $2 or whatever, they're not really donating. The concept of selling things at market value is not new. Essentially an auction is probably a more exacerbated form of that."

A spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission confirmed Labour's art auction fundraising was legal. Its rules stipulated that any good or services valued at more than $1500 was considered a donation. Parties had to declare anyone who gave more than $30,000 to the Electoral Commission within 10 days of receiving the money. Anyone who donated more than $15,000 had to be disclosed in the party's annual return.

KARL MAUGHAN: ' I HOPE THEY DO TELL YOU WHO IT WAS'

Wellington artist Karl Maughan is listed as donating $60,000 to the Labour Party in less than a year, the proceeds from the sale of two of his paintings.

This month he was listed as donating $36,000 to Labour's election campaign, slightly more than the $24,000 he pledged in October last year.

"My friend Barbara Ward is a woman who works for the Labour Party in Auckland," he said. "I give her a painting which goes up for auction at Labour event and whatever the painting makes is donated to the Labour Party.

"I've always been a supporter of Labour, I like their policies and what they stand for so I'm keen to help out where I can.

"I have donated before, always through auctioning off one of my paintings.

"I was already donating before Jacinda was in, but now she is in I think it's fantastic. I feel good that it might happen for Labour this time around – I hope it does."

He said he handed over the paintings to Barbara Ward, who was the partner of Labour frontbencher David Parker and helped run Jacinda Ardern's campaigns in Auckland.

"I just give them a painting and say 'here, go for it'. I tend not to go to auctions for my own work, it feels weird being there because sometimes it sells, sometimes it doesn't.

"I'm not sure who attends these auctions, I guess Labour has certain people who are really keen supporters of the party and are keen, I'm guessing, into giving to the party.

"I didn't know they used my name when declaring the donation. I guess the donation should be in the person's name who bought it because it's their money. But I guess I have given them the painting to sell so I don't know.

"I don't mind they are using my name on the donations list, I've never said anything different, but they should probably identify who it was that donated the money. I hope they do tell you who it was.

"Once I've given them the painting that's it, I don't have anything to do with it then."

Maughan's painting he gave for the July auction sold for $36,000, which he says it sold for "a few thousand more" than it would usually would.

"It was a painting I had already here, I didn't paint it for the auction particularly."

STANLEY PALMER: 'THEY WENT FOR A LOT MORE THAN I EXPECTED'

At the last Labour art auction, they sold three works by Mt Eden artist Stanley Palmer, from a numbered series of 20 prints of the end of the road at Karamea, on the west coast of the South Island.

Palmer believed the $20,000 paid for the three was what they were worth – but admitted they would usually have sold for around $2400."They went for a lot more than I expected."

He had previously designed campaign posters for Labour. "I was doing that work before Jacinda became leader. I did it for the general Labour Party.

"I'm really interested in health. I used to be a teacher. I taught special needs children. I know a lot about what's going on in schools and hospitals. That's why I've always supported them.

"My father was First World War and my mother was 46 when I was born. I'm from another generation. I am a child of the early socialists. Of the Savage era."

He had "no idea" who had bought his works. "I was asked to go to the auction, but it's not my sort of thing."

He didn't know he had been named as a donor, but wasn't concerned about it.

