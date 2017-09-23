National's lolly scramble might be timely for Waikato

TOM LEE/STUFF Hamilton artist Eliza Webster will appreciate a smoother commute around the Waikato with another round of National's road building, but thinks the money might be better spent in rail.

​Eliza Webster was counting on that passenger railway.

The Hamilton artist and her avocado-green '86 Mazda barely make it over the Bombay Hills during her bi-weekly commute to Auckland's AUT for a post-graduate arts course.

Crawling through roadworks north of Huntly, she's one of many commuters wondering if National's much-needed spending for the Waikato will be well placed.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF David Hackell, 50, is unemployed and unenthusiastic about another three years under National. That said, he doesn't think a change in government would've meant much either.

The "Golden Triangle" of Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga is growing fast, and transport is a key political sticking point for the nearly 700,000 living in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

A National-led Government has poured cold water on an expensive passenger rail network offered by Labour. Instead, the four-lane Waikato Expressway from Pukekohe to Cambridge looks to be finished by 2020 while the dangerous SH2 stretch between Tauranga and Katikati will also get the four-lane treatment.

TOM LEE/STUFF Hamilton Age Concern executive officer Brent Nielsen says a boost in a range of health service spending is needed, but he's nervous about the next three years under National.

Good roads are important and won't go amiss, Webster says, but she's seen first hand what rail can do for heavily populated regions in the UK and China.

"Everyone uses rail, no-one drives. The only people that drive over there are really rich and don't want to spend their time around other people."

Among the 40 hungry people outside St Vincent de Paul's soup kitchen, sat between the half-vacant Frankton village and the city's rail yard, there's not a lot of love for another National Government.

It's a bustle to be seated in front of plates of buttered baguette. There's plenty of war stories. Rents are high; benefits are low, good work is hard to find and National haven't lent a hand.

David Hackell gratefully sits more comfortably than some.

Tattooed and tidy in a Motorhead tee; he's switched-on, looks you in the eye and talks at pace about technology taking jobs in a country divided into landlords and tenants.

He voted Labour, though doubts it would have made a difference.

Hackwell worked 17 years making sugar for Chelsea before redundancy came, another five making Doritos in Australia before the same thing happened.

He's fortunate to have a state house, a working car; unfortunate to have been largely unemployed for six years, and now short on savings.

"This Government have made it a lot harder to get housing."

His case manager at Winz has taken a job in Corrections – a growing sector – he says. "Her job was to try and get me work, and she hasn't been able to do it. I had a good work history, but she grew disheartened."

Age Concern Hamilton's executive officer Brent Nielsen is cautious with his words but doesn't beat around the bush: he's nervous about the coming three years.

For over two decades Nielson has worked across the health sector; the winters are getting worse, and the headlines keep coming: Waikato DHB's emergency department is at capacity, a senior doctor sought overhaul after the death of a baby in December, a draft budget in late July showed a $32.5m deficit.

"The hospital's not a motel, you can't put a no vacancy sign up," Nielsen says.

In May, National announced in a $3.9 billion shot in the arm for health, including $1.76 for DHBs, $205m for disability support, and $38.5m for the bowel screening program.

Community Service Card holders, which includes many pensioners, will be entitled to $18 doctor visits.

"The issue is not so much paying for GP visits; it's getting to see the GP. We haven't tested whether people want to pay $18 or $22 to see a GP, they just want to see a GP when they need it."

People tell him they spend hours in waiting rooms just to see anyone, let alone a doctor. The problem is only compounded when you have to travel from Taumarunui to see a specialist.

"When you look at those billion-dollar figures … it's a drop in the ocean, but it's a really timely one."

