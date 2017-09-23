Dr Lance O'Sullivan's prescription for Māori Party revival

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Te Ururoa Flavell is out of Parliament.

The Māori Party is gone.

In a blood bath, voters went to the polls and painted the seven Māori electorates red.

From north to South, Labour took all of the Māori seats in emphatic style. Māori have returned 'home' to Labour.

SIMON MAUDE/STUFF Dr Lance O'Sullivan endorses Māori Party Tamaki Makaurau Māori electorate candidate Shane Taurima.

Te Ururoa Flavell was the Labour Party's biggest scalp. Waiariki electorate opponent Tamati Coffey led from the start of the count until Flavell's concession speech well after 10pm.

Flavell was convinced the Māori Party's record would speak for itself but Coffey said voters didn't want to be hitched to the National Party bus.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Dr Lance O'Sullivan says the party has the resilience to rebuild and be back in Parliament in 2020.

Unfortunately for the voters, with National polling so high and the Māori Party out of politics altogether, Māori may be looking at three years without representation in Government.

They may be out but they won't be kept down, supporters say.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan may just be the right man to come up with the correct prescription to get the Māori Party back into Parliament.

In what was perhaps an early diagnosis of the election night wipe out that saw the Party ejected from Parliament, former New Zealander of the Year O'Sullivan announced his intention to stand at the 2020 election ahead of this year's vote.

He sensed at the time – correctly – the need to pull out all the stops to boost the party vote.

Despite Saturday's result, he's optimistic about the future of the Party. "I believe they will come out of this in better shape," he promises.

The party, formed in 2004 on the back of Maori discontent over Labour's handling of the foreshore and seabed, confounded pundits to hitch its waka to the National whale. With Te Ururoa Flavell losing his Waiariki seat, that party is now sunk from Parliament.

But O'Sullivan has a number of ideas to get the party back on its feet: firstly a focus on youth voters, secondly moving to expand the Māori Party's appeal beyond its core Māori voter base.

On the second idea, he believes progress is already underway, citing Manakau East candidate Tuilagi Namulauulu Saipele Esera, of Samoan descent, and Botany candidate Wetex Kang, who is of Malay and Chinese descent.

"How do you support the expansion of that, underpinned by Māori values," O'Sullivan asks.

He says it's also time to think beyond National and Labour, right and left, and truly utilise the opportunities available under an MMP system. "Why aren't we aspiring to be the first minority Government? Less left and right, a technicolour coat of Government."

O'Sullivan says that for the country that first gave women the vote, we should think big.

"Why aren't we taking another step? The pendulum always swings left and right, so how do parties like the Māori Party say it's not left and right, it's wanting to be there all the time."

While O'Sullivan remains optimistic about the future, in the shorter term some Māori Party supporters feel it's not just the party, but a people shut out of a voice in Government.

"I'm disappointed just because I don't have confidence the best interests of Māori will be heard," says Rotorua-based Māori Party voter Dana Kinita.

She says that while there remain strong Māori MPs in Parliament, it's not enough. "Of course it will impact Māori, because we'll be relegated to the steps of Parliament protesting and we know that hasn't worked. They [The Māori Party] were invited to be at the table of Government and they had achieved gains. Regardless of who the Government is, you can achieve more, otherwise it just falls on deaf ears," she says.

"We're on a dangerous track with this water debate too. That's making me nervous."

While concerns persist about the coming three years, Kinita is optimistic for the longer term future of the Māori Party. "We need to rebuild, strengthen from the inside. We've got a lot of talented, experienced Māori in economics, law, that next generation who haven't looked into politics," she says.

"We need to identify who our future leaders should be. I don't think this is the end of the Māori Party."

Kinita echoes O'Sullivan in the need for youth engagement, but says there's still a vital role – and work to do – for the likes of outgoing Maori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell.

"It's not a step aside role, it's an older brother, younger brother role," she says. "Taking the younger generation's approach and the connections to our older people."

And despite his ejection, she says she still has a lot of respect for Flavell.

"He's always going to advocate for Māori."

