Nadine Higgins: This political dating game is purgatory

Nadine Higgins says Winston Peters has perfected the art of "treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen".

OPINION: He might be a pensioner with more wrinkles than a shar-pei, but right now, Winston Peters is like the hottest guy on Tinder.

And just like dating app, every party 'swiped right' to say they like him and they're manically checking their phones every 10 seconds in anticipation of the 'it's a match!' notification.

But they can dream on, as we watch on, while the post-election political purgatory drags on.

TOM LEE/STUFF Winston Peters' political sex appeal has never been higher, writes Nadine Higgins, but that doesn't make watching him being woo-ed any less uncomfortable.

I was already in a relationship by the time Tinder was invented, so I relish the chance the scroll through a friend's account and giggle at how people market themselves on this strange new mating tool.

But, unlike Winston, I take no such pleasure in this real-life version. I can see why this went on so long back in 1996, he enjoys watching the mating dances of Labour and National a little too much.

Bill English has already fluffed up his feathers, indicated he considers himself the better match and offered Paula Bennett up to Winston on a platter. "You can have my job!" she proffered generously, although her eyes seemed to say something different to her mouth. Jacinda Ardern has also had Kelvin Davis swallow that particular dead rat.

But if they thought that would impress Winston, they can think on. "Been there, done that," the country's most mercurial politician retorted.

The compliments are flowing thick and fast, too, but Bill calling Winston a "maverick" went down about as well as an unsolicited online dick pic.

Winston responded by saying that "wasn't a very smart thing to say" ... but I have to wonder what you should say when wooing a man as contrary as Winston Peters.

To make things a little bit more complicated, Winston's dated both parties before – although they looked a little different then. They have history. Winston is high maintenance and, if anyone asks, he was the one who broke up with them.

Which must be why he has such lovely things to say about his exes. He's likened National to Judas; called them "Robin Hood in reverse"; branded them arrogant, desperate to hold onto power and "90 per cent spin and 10 per cent substance". And Labour gets a swipe, too. According to Winston, he's stuck between "the red devil and the deep blue seas".

He's like the guy in primary school who said lots of mean things about you and then tried to kiss you. Cos he's gotta cosy up to one of them, right?

Yep, but suffice to say, he's in no rush: Winston's out to lunch. He's gone fishing (or he would have if the tides were right). He certainly knows how to play hard to get. Over the course of 30 years he's perfected the art of "treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen".

That's a great negotiating strategy, but only when you hold all the cards – and he does.

