Voting in Hawke's Bay local elections gets easier with mobile enrolment and voting service

Voting in the local body elections in Hawke's Bay will be easier than ever this year.

For the first time, electors in Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay will be able to drop off their voting papers or cast a special vote in any of the three voting centres in Hastings, Napier and Waipawa. This will make voting easier for electors who live in one district and work in another.

For those who don't have ready access to a New Zealand Post box, ballot boxes are being installed in Flaxmere and Havelock North Library as well as the Hastings District Council civic building on Lyndon Rd East.

Another initiative in Hastings is a new mobile enrolment and voting service that will be visiting those areas of the district where the postal service is less accessible. This is a one stop shop where electors will be able to enrol, post their completed voting papers or cast a special vote.

It will visit schools, Hawke's Bay Hospital, health facilities, rest homes, community centres and marae to make enrolling and voting easier, particularly in those areas where enrolment and voter turnout are lower than average or it is more challenging for electors to access postal services. Details of the venues that the mobile service will be announced shortly.

This service will be travelling around the district from September 23 to October 11, and will be available to help people enrol and vote.

Although it is a postal vote, electoral officers at the District Health Board, city, district and regional councils have been working together with the Electoral Commission to provide more opportunities for electors to enrol and vote.

Voting papers will be delivered between September 20 and 25, and voting ends on October 12 at midday.

Preliminary results will be announced mid-afternoon on October 12 with the final results of the elections available between October 17 and 23, 2019.