Major changes in way Porirua City councillors are elected set for consultation

The way Porirua City councillors are elected could be set for a major revamp that has the aim of providing “fair and accurate representation”.

The proposal would see three new wards established – two general and one Māori. There would be a mayor elected, nine general ward councillors and one Māori ward councillor. People on the Māori electoral role would vote in the Māori ward.

At present, 10 councillors represent three wards that are defined by geography. Four councillors represent the eastern ward, four the north and two the west.

But councillors at the Te Puna Kōrero committee meeting that was held over Zoom on Thursday, said they were reluctant to lead the representation review, instead preferring such a change was overseen by an independent group. One elected representative went as far as warning about gerrymandering.

The council’s representation arrangements weren’t due to be revised until 2024, but a council vote in May to introduce a Māori ward for the 2022 and 2025 local body elections saw those discussions brought forward.

During Thursday’s meeting, Councillor Josh Trlin​ said while his preference would be for any change to be made independently of the council, ideally using an Electoral Commission process, he supported the proposed restructure.

Porirua City Council/SUPPLIED Western ward councillor Geoff Hayward says it’s important the consultation process allows the public to provide “fair and frank feedback”. (File photo)

Cr Geoff Hayward agreed, but reiterated that the consultation process needed to allow for “fair and frank feedback from the general public”.

“We must not look like we are trying to gerrymander.

“In an ideal world, we would not be the people who would have this role put upon us,” Hayward, an eastern ward councillor, said.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the matter had been workshopped three times since June before the report was tabled. Several residents’ associations were also consulted.

The names of the proposed new wards were gifted by Ngāti Toa Rangatira, all inspired by Te Awarua-o-Porirua harbour.

Porirua City Council/Supplied Porirua City Council's acting democratic services manager Jack Marshall says those who are registered on the Māori electoral role will be voting for a Māori ward councillor.

While three options were considered, the Local Electoral Act stipulates that council must select a preferred option for consultation.

Once the proposal is formally adopted by council at next Thursday’s full council meeting, a one-month public consultation period will begin on September 7.

Acting democratic services manager Jack Marshall said submissions could be made online, either via the website or email, forms would be available at local libraries, and the council would also receive submissions through the post.

“We really want people to have their say on this,” Marshall said.

PORIRUA CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED WARD RESTRUCTURE

ONEPOTO​ WARD

5 councillors

Representing 30,000 residents of Mana Island; Tītahi Bay; Takapūwāhia; Elsdon; Kenepuru; city centre; Rānui; Cannons Creek; Aotea; Waitangirua; Ascot Park

Electors per member*: 6000

PĀUATAHANUI​ WARD

4 councillors

Representing 22,900 residents of Pukerua Bay, Paekākāriki Hill; Judgeford; Plimmerton; Hongoeka; Cambourne; Paremata; Whitby; Pāuatahanui; Papakōwhai

Electors per member*: 5725

PARIRUA​ WARD

Māori ward with 1 councillor

Representing entire district

Electors per member*: 8220

*Based on 2020 population estimates

Porirua City Council Proposed new Porirua City Council general ward boundaries which will be going out for public consultation next month. A third Māori ward, Parirua, would also represent Māori voters across the city.

HOW THIS COMPARES WITH THE CURRENT WARD STRUCTURE

EASTERN WARD/PĀUATAHANUI KI TE UUNGA MAI O TE RA​

4 councillors

Currently represented by Izzy Ford​, Kylie Wihapi​, Faafoi Seiuli​, Moze Galo​

Representing Rānui, Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot Park, Aotea

Electors per member: 6275

NORTHERN WARD/PUKERUA KI TE RAKI​

4 councillors

Currently represented by Josh Trlin​, Ross Leggett​, Nathan Waddle​, Euon Murrell​

Representing Camborne, Plimmerton, Pāuatahanui, Paremata, Papakōwhai, Pukerua Bay, Judgeford, Whitby

Electors per member: 6025

WESTERN WARD/TĪTAHI RANGITUHI PORIRUA KI TE URU​

2 councillors

Currently represented by Geoff Hayward​, Mike Duncan​

Representing Elsdon, Tītahi Bay, Takapūwāhia, city centre, Kenepuru, Mana Island

Electors per member: 5925

Source: Porirua City Council