Major changes in way Porirua City councillors are elected set for consultation
The way Porirua City councillors are elected could be set for a major revamp that has the aim of providing “fair and accurate representation”.
The proposal would see three new wards established – two general and one Māori. There would be a mayor elected, nine general ward councillors and one Māori ward councillor. People on the Māori electoral role would vote in the Māori ward.
At present, 10 councillors represent three wards that are defined by geography. Four councillors represent the eastern ward, four the north and two the west.
But councillors at the Te Puna Kōrero committee meeting that was held over Zoom on Thursday, said they were reluctant to lead the representation review, instead preferring such a change was overseen by an independent group. One elected representative went as far as warning about gerrymandering.
The council’s representation arrangements weren’t due to be revised until 2024, but a council vote in May to introduce a Māori ward for the 2022 and 2025 local body elections saw those discussions brought forward.
During Thursday’s meeting, Councillor Josh Trlin said while his preference would be for any change to be made independently of the council, ideally using an Electoral Commission process, he supported the proposed restructure.
Cr Geoff Hayward agreed, but reiterated that the consultation process needed to allow for “fair and frank feedback from the general public”.
“We must not look like we are trying to gerrymander.
“In an ideal world, we would not be the people who would have this role put upon us,” Hayward, an eastern ward councillor, said.
Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the matter had been workshopped three times since June before the report was tabled. Several residents’ associations were also consulted.
The names of the proposed new wards were gifted by Ngāti Toa Rangatira, all inspired by Te Awarua-o-Porirua harbour.
While three options were considered, the Local Electoral Act stipulates that council must select a preferred option for consultation.
Once the proposal is formally adopted by council at next Thursday’s full council meeting, a one-month public consultation period will begin on September 7.
Acting democratic services manager Jack Marshall said submissions could be made online, either via the website or email, forms would be available at local libraries, and the council would also receive submissions through the post.
“We really want people to have their say on this,” Marshall said.
PORIRUA CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED WARD RESTRUCTURE
ONEPOTO WARD
- 5 councillors
- Representing 30,000 residents of Mana Island; Tītahi Bay; Takapūwāhia; Elsdon; Kenepuru; city centre; Rānui; Cannons Creek; Aotea; Waitangirua; Ascot Park
- Electors per member*: 6000
PĀUATAHANUI WARD
- 4 councillors
- Representing 22,900 residents of Pukerua Bay, Paekākāriki Hill; Judgeford; Plimmerton; Hongoeka; Cambourne; Paremata; Whitby; Pāuatahanui; Papakōwhai
- Electors per member*: 5725
PARIRUA WARD
- Māori ward with 1 councillor
- Representing entire district
- Electors per member*: 8220
*Based on 2020 population estimates
HOW THIS COMPARES WITH THE CURRENT WARD STRUCTURE
EASTERN WARD/PĀUATAHANUI KI TE UUNGA MAI O TE RA
- 4 councillors
- Currently represented by Izzy Ford, Kylie Wihapi, Faafoi Seiuli, Moze Galo
- Representing Rānui, Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot Park, Aotea
- Electors per member: 6275
NORTHERN WARD/PUKERUA KI TE RAKI
- 4 councillors
- Currently represented by Josh Trlin, Ross Leggett, Nathan Waddle, Euon Murrell
- Representing Camborne, Plimmerton, Pāuatahanui, Paremata, Papakōwhai, Pukerua Bay, Judgeford, Whitby
- Electors per member: 6025
WESTERN WARD/TĪTAHI RANGITUHI PORIRUA KI TE URU
- 2 councillors
- Currently represented by Geoff Hayward, Mike Duncan
- Representing Elsdon, Tītahi Bay, Takapūwāhia, city centre, Kenepuru, Mana Island
- Electors per member: 5925
Source: Porirua City Council