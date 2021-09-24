Hutt City Council by-election: Glenda Barratt wants to clean up rubbish

Glenda Barratt had a tilt at the mayoralty as well as an Eastern Ward seat at the 2016 Hutt City Council elections. On Friday she was declared the preliminary winner in the Central Hutt by-election.

Glenda Barratt has won the by-election for the Hutt City Council’s Central Ward, replacing David Bassett, who resigned in June.

Barratt, who has served twice before on the council, edged out Andrea Hilton by six votes, according to results released on Friday.

Bassett, a former deputy mayor, resigned abruptly in June, citing a lack of confidence in the council’s leadership.

Barratt said that the number one issue raised with her by residents was rubbish and recycling. She will be urging the council to review the new system, which costs $6 million per annum, to look for ways to improve it.

“I would hope that there is a review, I will be pressing for one. People are not happy, they want it changed,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Cr David Bassett resigned in June, sparking a by-election for a spot on the hutt City Council.

Altought the result was close, electoral officer Bruce Hodgins said it would take a “big turn around” to change it.

There are only 15 special votes, so second placed Hilton would have to win most of the specials, he said.

Central Hutt by-election results: Glenda Barratt 595, Andrea Hilton 589, Henry Clayton 559, Michael Lulich​ 524, Faran Shazhad​ 368, Simon Monrad 161, Ash Roper 99, Colin Wilson 90, Thomas Morgan 73, Evelyn Richter 69​, Andrew Fox 68, Phil Caswell​, 33, Informal 8, Blank 13.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said the by-election had been one of the most hotly contested races with 12 candidates.

“Putting your name forward for public office isn’t easy, and I congratulate all of candidates for doing that. Subject to special votes being counted, I pass on my congratulations to Glenda on her win.”