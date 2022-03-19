Tim Shadbolt: I can't in good conscience leave things like this

Tim Shadbolt is the Mayor of Invercargill.

OPINION: We live in confronting, stressful times.

We find ourselves watching the humanitarian crisis from Putin’s criminal assault, checking the daily Covid cases and hospitalisations - everyone knows someone who has it or is isolating - and, double-thinking our household travel in light of our new fuel costs as inflation cuts deeper into our lives.

Against such a background, local government seems largely irrelevant yet, paradoxically, it is facing some of the most severe reforms in 33 years.

The Government, while determined to push through its reform of our water systems, underestimated the level of opposition it would face from the local government sector.

READ MORE:

* Sir Tim Shadbolt celebrates 75th birthday with no intention of retiring

* Sir Tim Shadbolt's Year in Review

* Sir Tim Shadbolt: Current protest more personal than anything he dealt with



Very few councils are comfortable with the prospect of handing over all their ratepayer owned and funded water assets to an unknown entity with a complicated governance structure. It seems certain that there will be reduced accountability and local influence on these giant Government-created entities.

Central government has also proposed a massive overhaul of the local government structure from the 2025 term onwards. It also looks like this amalgamation will be regionalised. It’s possible that the four councils that currently represent us may become one unitary authority, or worse, conjoined with the Otago councils as a giant conglomerate of local government.

Alongside these proposals is the reform of the monumentally important Resource Management Act.

STUFF The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition. Video first published on October 27, 2021.

So, in a period when everyone is distracted by global events and potentially overwhelmed by the local government changes that central government is inflicting, we have the local government elections looming over our heads.

Election day is October 8. The official election period begins in July. There can be no media columns or undue media advantage given to incumbents during that period.

It’s no understatement to say that the last couple of years have been intense and stressful for me. Never in my life have I been subjected to such an ongoing onslaught of scathing media.

There were months during 2021 when there was a negative Tim story every week or day. Sadly, almost all the stories were generated or perpetuated by members of my own council.

You’ve heard them all and you are seemingly sick of hearing any woe is me responses. The last year or so I have restricted all media and have written a slender few columns.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tim Shadbolt: We live in confronting, stressful times.

The inference from the stories being I’m too feeble, weak, old, slow, forgetful, dementia ridden depressed or disinterested for the job. There has been scant focus on the rug that has been pulled from beneath me but that’s the subject of a bigger column (or a book.)

Many of you have formed your own judgements from this recent media coverage.

It’s no secret that I’m not the same Tim of 25 years ago. I am now 75. I am slower. I don’t work the 15 hour days that I used to. I don’t have the same recall that I formerly had. I am stooped.

I have lost three stone due to stress. The Covid era has prevented many of the community appearances that I am known for excelling at from happening. I am now subject to the “he was great during his heyday but his time has come to move on,” mantra. “Move on Tim. Enjoy your retirement.”

However, no-one can deny I am a fighter.

If I thought that I could step back after 24 continuous years as mayor and rest assured of leaving a competent, progressive, kind and committed council, I might. But in the current situation, I can’t.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Tim Shadbolt has been mayor of Invercargill for more than two decades.

Never before has this council had to appoint two independent observers to fend off the threat of Internal Affairs sacking the whole council. Never before has there been such fractional division, such egos at play, such a continued onslaught of personal attacks in the media.

Never before have I experienced such a toxic atmosphere to work in. I minimise my time in the Civic Admin building. That’s how ridiculous things are for me and, no, I’m not quite cuckoo yet.

The Thomson Report dominates current council function. It was written by one chap who never came to a council meeting or any form of mayoral engagement.

I disagree that I am the cause of the council’s culture. The council wants you to think there has been radical change since they spent a lot of money and formed a lot of new committees to implement Thomson’s findings.

One thing I am sure of. There needs to be massive change in that Civic Admin building in order to take the city forward. I can’t, in good conscience, leave things as they stand (unless Melissa Vining or Penny Simmonds decide to run for Mayor.)

If you no longer believe in me, fine, but I implore you to vote wisely at the election for new, positive councillors who will challenge the status quo. People with life experience who can hit the ground running.

On a positive note, I invite you to view one of Penny’s last triumphs, before the Government dismantled SIT - the transformation of the historic St John’s Church into the new SIT creative centre Te Rau O Te Huia. It has its own separately named café. If you need some solace for the soul in these dire times just step inside the cool atrium and enjoy the wonderment of the interior. A beautiful respite from the news…..and the pitfalls of local government.