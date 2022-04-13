Jim Boult to stand down as Queenstown Lakes mayor

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is not prepared to leap into the role again after two terms as mayor.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult has announced he will not be standing for re-election this year.

Boult has been in the role for two terms and says he made the decision to stand down after lengthy consideration and discussions with his family.

He had enjoyed his time leading the district, he said.

“My only regret is that some of our goals have been derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

On Tuesday, experienced local government manager Jon Mitchell announced he would be running as an independent mayoral candidate.

“The people of Queenstown Lakes deserve a council that is led and governed transparently, efficiently and effectively,” he said.

“They deserve leadership that puts our communities first. As a mayoral candidate, this is what I offer.”

Nik Kiddle, who lost the 2019 election to Boult by about 2000 votes, said he had not yet made a decision on whether he would run again.

Two-term deputy mayor and three-term councillor Calum MacLeod, of Wānaka, said he was not planning to run for the mayoralty and was also unsure if he would run for council again

“It’s a role I enjoy about 80 per cent of the time.

“Over the last nine years I have developed a skill set. I’ve gone from rebel without a cause to a voice of reason. That’s a bit of a worry.”

Boult said the past two years as mayor of a tourist district that was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of New Zealand’s borders had been really tough.

However, the council had achieved some amazing results over that time, he said.

“Dealing with the migrant workforce, looking after the welfare needs of our district – I’m enormously proud of the team.”

During his two terms the council had made enormous progress with the provision of affordable housing, he said, and he was proud to have fought for and achieved a $2 bus fare across the district.

“Looking at the bigger picture – what we’ve done in the past six years has made NZ Inc and central government aware of what a major part this wonderful, but small part of the country plays in New Zealand’s economy,” he said.

The future and possible expansion of Queenstown and Wānaka Airports had provided significant public debate during his time as mayor.

“Queenstown Airport remains a very vital asset and despite the ravages of Covid I think it’s in good shape and well set for a period of consolidation.”

Boult, a former owner of Shotover Jet and chief executive of Christchurch Airport, has been subject to intense scrutiny over his role as a director of several Stonewood housing companies that went bust.

He is also standing down in his role as a chairman of Queenstown-based tourism company RealNZ, which owns the TSS Earnslaw, Cardrona and Treble Cone ski areas, as well as the International Antarctic Centre.

He was looking forward to continuing with his own business interests and involvement in not for profit organisations with wife Karen, he said.

“We might do something really unusual, like travel overseas.”