Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins out in front in latest poll

Efeso Collins outlines what his priorities will be if he becomes Auckland's next mayor.(Video from February 2022)

Left-leaning Efeso Collins remains in the front of a close race for the Auckland mayoralty in a new poll commissioned by rival candidate Wayne Brown.

Collins was favoured by 16% of respondents, ahead of restaurateur Leo Molloy on 13%, Brown on 12%, the endorsed centre-right candidate Viv Beck on 10% and media freelancer Craig Lord on 5%. Of 753 respondents, 45% were undecided.

Brown’s poll, by Key Research, focussed on respondents likely to vote. That was in keeping with his campaign, which has targetted what he called “property owners aged 50-plus”.

Excluding the undecided, the numbers showed 28% support for Collins, Molloy on 23%, Brown on 21%, Beck on 19% and Lord on 8%.

Brown was encouraged by the finding, saying: “After a period of some candidates raising their profiles with publicity stunts it's clear this is a tight race.

“As we get closer to the election voters will increasingly be looking at which candidate has the experience and skills to deliver on fixing Auckland, which is a debate that suits my track record.”

Collins said the poll confirmed it was a close race: “The only poll that really matters is the local election that closes on 8 October, and I’ll continue to urge members of the public to vote in an election that is hugely important for the future of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.”

Brown’s campaign noted the polling period of July 18-24 followed the appearance of Molloy in a comedy interview on Newshub with Guy Williams, which was expletive-laden and ended with a boxing bout.

The results are similar to the most recently published poll by Curia for the Auckland Ratepayers Alliance, which on Friday took out a full-page newspaper advertisement opposing Collins, the Manukau ward councillor endorsed by Labour and the Greens.

The July Curia-ARA poll of 500 Aucklanders found 35% undecided but after excluding those, Collins was backed by 27%, Molloy 23%, Beck 18%, Wayne Brown 15% , Craig Lord 13% and Ted Johnston 5%.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Seven Auckland mayoral candidates at a campaign debate in Takapuna.

Molloy at the time claimed it showed the contest as a two-horse race between Collins and himself.

In the Wayne Brown poll, those who were undecided were asked to indicate who they might vote for – 365 showed a preference, with Brown the top choice on 24%.

Beck was the second choice on 22%, followed by Collins on 19%, Molloy 18% and Lord 8%. A further 8% fancied unspecified “other” candidates.

The poll also asked what issue was most important to respondents in determining who to vote for.

The top category, on 22%, was a combination including transport, roading, infrastructure and parking, following by council competency and leadership on 20%.

Climate change was top for just 4% and the Government’s Three Waters reforms – which will shift council water operations into just 4 regional entities – combined with water quality, was top for only 2%.

The Wayne Brown/Key Research poll has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.6%.

Nominations for the October 8 local body elections remain open until August 12.

Other declared candidates in the mayoral race include Gary Brown, Ted Johnston, Michael Kampkes, John Lehmann and Michael Morris.