Auckland mayoralty: Candidates pull down shutters on website spat

One hundred people across Auckland were asked if they could name their mayoral candidates. Not many could.

The shutters have been pulled down on a messy squabble in Auckland’s mayoralty race where website domain names purporting to be for one candidate, linked instead to a rival.

The campaigns for both Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins, and Leo Molloy say domain names have been “returned” to their respective sides, but both say their own teams had no part in the linking ploy.

It is not clear who was behind the creation of a first problematic domain name.

The National Party has declined to be drawn on the row, despite Tristram Speedy, the northern region Young National’s deputy chair’s name shown as the owner of the domain name efesocollins.co.nz.

Speedy has not responded to Stuff after initially taking a call on Friday, and the Taxpayers Union executive director Jordan Williams has not responded to questions discussed with him on Saturday.

The low-level spat broke when the efesocollins.co.nz domain name was found to lead to Leo Molloy’s campaign website, and Molloy’s details, except for a fake mobile number, where registered as the contact.

Following a complaint by communications consultant Paul Brislen, about the use of fake registrant details, Molloy’s name was removed by someone, and genuine details for Speedy put in its place.

It later emerged that someone unconnected with either mayoral campaign had registered a domain name referring to Leo Molloy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayoralty rivals Leo Molloy (left) and Efeso Collins at the Waata Radio candidates debate (file photo).

The campaign managers for both Molloy and Collins’ campaigns said the issue was behind them after intermediaries not part of either time, arranged the mutual “return” of domain names.

“We understand the Molloy camp approached a tech volunteer who had volunteered for the Efeso Collins team to pass on details of a Molloy domain name, not owned by anyone connected to the Efeso Collins team. The volunteer assisted with that request,” said a spokesperson for Collins team.

Molloy’s team outlined the exchange in a similar fashion.

“On Friday the Collins campaign arranged the transfer of a Leo Molloy domain to his campaign,” said Matt McCarten, Molloy’s campaign manager.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Restaurateur Leo Molloy wants to cast the mayoral contest as between himself and Efeso Collins (file photo).

“On Saturday, the Molloy campaign similarly arranged for the transfer of an Efeso Collins domain to the Collins campaign,” said McCarten.

Speedy has not engaged with Stuff following an initial call, despite suggestions that he might not have been the original registrant of efesocollins.co.nz.

The National Party would not discuss or respond to questions about Speedy’s apparent connection other than to say: “The National Party is not involved in local body elections and the Party was not involved in this instance.”

The domain name swap, and the generic statements signal an end to tension on this issue between two key figures in the race to succeed the retiring Auckland mayoral Phil Goff, in the October 8 election.

Collins has held a narrow lead in three published polls show a close and well-contested battle, while Molloy is focussed on trying to minimise the impact of other candidates, and shape it as a contest between himself and Collins.

Other contestants declared so far, include Viv Beck, Gary Brown, Wayne Brown, Ted Johnston, and Craig Lord.