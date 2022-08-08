Auckland mayoralty: John Palino enters the race... from Florida

Mayoral hopeful John Palino talks politics with Stuff during his aborted 2019 campaign.(Video from June 2019)

One time mayoral runner-up John Palino has entered the 2022 race for the Auckland mayoralty, but isn’t clear when he’ll make it back from his home in Orlando, Florida.

The former restaurant and cafe owner has put in his nomination form to pursue his fourth run for office, although he withdrew in 2019, endorsing the main challenger John Tamihere.

Palino, in an email to Stuff, outlined policies similar to his past campaigns, such as creating a second and third city centre in the region to allow more people to live and work in their local areas.

“It was wrong how Auckland has grown, and it is time to stop and redirect our strategies with a new vision,” said Palino.

“My vision for Auckland in developing additional CBDs is also a responsible strategy for global warming,” he said.

Palino came closest in 2013, securing more than 100,000 votes, but still finishing a distant second to Len Brown. In 2016 he came fourth behind Phil Goff, Vic Crone and Chlöe Swarbrick.

His 2019 withdrawal was announced without warning at a candidate debate, but he now says it was related to health issues.

The mayoral hopeful was once accused of being behind a plot to bring down Len Brown, by revealing the mayor’s two-year extra-marital affair with council adviser Bevan Chuang just after the 2013 election.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff John Palino during his 2016 tilt at Auckland’s mayoralty when he finished fourth. (File photo)

Palino insisted he played no part in Brown himself breaking the story about the affair, within days of the election.

At the time, Chuang claimed to have been romantically involved with Palino's campaign worker, Luigi Wewege, at the same time as with Brown.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff John Palino at the launch of his 2103 Auckland mayoral campaign, where he finished second to Len Brown. (File photo)

Of his 2022 campaign, Palino said: “We now have two young boys, and Covid has made it impossible for us to return to NZ in the last couple of years. But we are trying to get back as soon as we can, after some organising.”

Auckland Council’s electoral office confirmed the receipt of a valid nomination from Palino. Nominations for the October 8 election close on Friday August 12.