Council attendance report: How many meetings did Auckland representatives go to?

With just over a month to go until the polls close in the 2022 local elections, councillors and local board members are wrapping up the last of their meetings for the term.

Over their three years in office, Auckland’s mayor, ward councillors and local board members are required to attend several meetings, either as a group, or on special committees or for workshops to focus on specific issues.

So how often did your elected members show up to their meetings?

Auckland Council records shows councillors and local board members had an average attendance rate of 92% between November 2019 and July 2022.

Mayor Phil Goff and Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore had strong attendance rates of 96% and 98% respectively.

Of the 21 councillors, 15 attended 90% or more of their meetings, leaving just six who fell between 80 and 89% attendance.

Special Counsel Linda O’Reilly, who specialises in local government and public law, said a minimum attendance of 80% at meetings was positive sign, especially in the wake of Covid-19.

She said it showed there hadn’t been a massive drop-off in attendance due to the pandemic and online meetings would have helped.

“There is no doubt that councillors have a heavy workload. Auckland Council elected members have a very heavy workload, however they are paid,” she said.

“It’s up to them whether they attempt to manage their role as elected member alongside full or part-time employment or running a business.

“I would have thought the expectation is they both attend and participate in meetings and also attend to their constituencies. It is a heavy workload but it is what they sign up for.”

Mayoral candidate Fa’anana Efeso Collins had the lowest attendance rate: 80%. He attributed his slight shortfall to setting off on the campaign trail.

After announcing his candidacy early in 2022, Collins has attended 51 “meet the candidates” events since the end of May, with more to come before the election on October 8.

Aside from the campaign, he also took time off when he and his family had Covid-19 and occasionally needed time for bereavements, he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fa’anana Efeso Collins is the only current Auckland councillor running for mayor. (File photo)

He said he would stay at council meetings until the last possible moment and then head off to a community engagement or candidate event, then sometimes rejoin a meeting afterwards if it was still going.

“I’m satisfied I’m doing everything I can at the moment to represent the residents of Manukau, who voted me into office in the first place, while also making myself available to the community as they are considering who to vote for as their next mayor,” he said.

“So many of us want to feel like we’re in the community, but we’re in the office. I think 80% is really good, given I’m in the campaign, but also everyone around the table knows I have a community bent.

“So much of our time as councillors is spent in committee, and whilst I think those committees are really important I also think it’s important that residents that vote us in have access to us.”

The best performing councillor was ​Waitematā and Gulf Ward councillor Pippa Coom, who attended 98% of meetings.

She said she was elected on her commitment to being “100% on the job” and prioritised meetings, but that she was also fortunate to have not faced immense obstacles to attendance throughout a tricky three years.

Todd Niall/Stuff Waitematā ward councillor Pippa Coom and Auckland mayor Phil Goff in the new pedestrian-focused upgrade of Federal St. (File photo)

“I do need to acknowledge it has been a difficult term of council with Covid, lockdowns and people getting ill more recently.

“I am fortunate that I haven’t had any obstacles over this term that have stopped me attending and it’s gotten a lot easier now we can attend online meetings.”

Coom, who is deputy chairperson of the Environment and Climate Change Committee and co-chairperson of the Hauraki Gulf Forum, said there was more to attendance than simply being at the meeting.

How prepared councillors were on the agenda, reading materials and readiness to contribute to discussions all mattered, she said.

“It’s not just about bums on seats, it’s about engaging with the process.”

Local boards

Across local board members, there was also a 92% average attendance. Just 36 had attendance rates below average. For some, that was due to either finishing or starting the term part way through.

Anae Dr Neru Leavasa resigned in 2020, Benjamin Lee and Sarah Trotman resigned from their terms in 2021, while Adriana Avendano Christie and Lemauga Lydia Sosene resigned in 2022.

Leavasa and Sosense resigned to take up MP positions in the Labour Party.

Papalii Lafulafu Peo, Will McKenzie and Glenda Fryer came into office during 2021.

Waiheke Local Board member Paul Walden attended just 20% of meetings during his term, because of his ongoing campaign against decision-making happening at closed door workshops.

While he skipped 100% of the 72 workshops the local board ran this term, he attended 14 out of 22 local board meetings.

But it wasn’t just a boycott, Walden said.

“It’s been a campaign of pushing the officers to bring the information to public meetings and at times exposing through the media around some of those decisions which were being made inappropriately in workshops.”

He said it would be sad if Aucklanders based their voting decisions on elected members’ attendance records.

Stuff was unable to compare attendance rates to pre-Covid-19 election terms as attendance records changed partway through the 2016 to 2019 term.