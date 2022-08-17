'Attractive target': Foreign interference fears for local body elections

Council staff are being warned to be on the watch for foreign interference in New Zealand local elections (File photo).

Council staff around New Zealand are being warned to be on the watch for foreign interference during the election cycle and beyond.

Taituarā – Local Government Professionals Aotearoa is on Friday, for the first time, running a webinar for council workers called “terrorism/extremism threat level, foreign interference, and the local elections”.

Chief executive Karen Thomas said the most pressing concern was foreign interference.

It was not in response to any specific concern or threat, she said.

“It is local government that owns or controls a lot of our infrastructure in New Zealand that is very important for us.”

In 2019, New Zealand Security Intelligence Service head Rebecca Kitteridge and Government Communications Security Bureau Director-General Andrew Hampton warned MPs of concerns of political donations by hidden state actors and attempts to influence diaspora communities and United States officials have talked publicly over attempts in that country’s elections by foreign countries.

A New Zealand intelligence community spokesperson, who could not be named for legal reasons, said there were a “small number of states engaged in interference activities against our national interests”.

SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge explains the current terror threat level, medium, to MPs at a parliamentary hearing on intelligence and security in March, 2021.

This included local government, academic, media and private sectors and some ethnic communities.

“Local governments could be an attractive target,” the spokesperson said.

“They hold extensive decision-making authority, with access, oversight and influence over strategic assets such as national infrastructure and land. They also have considerable influence over business and development opportunities, including granting consents and the use of natural resources.”

Foreign interference was most-likely to be focused on politicians, including cultivating relationships, leveraging donations for influence, bribing, blackmailing, gifts, or getting to information by bypassing computer security.

“Such activities occur over time and, in isolation, may seem innocuous but cumulatively can create national security risks.”

The spokesperson would not say whether there was heightened concern this election season, if there had been any confirmed cases of foreign interference in 2022, or if any specific candidates were being monitored.