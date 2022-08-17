Whangārei mayoral race: Mix of experience and youth running to succeed Sheryl Mai

Current Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai is stepping down this year, leaving a gap seven people hope to fill. (File photo)

​A diverse group of seven people have put up their hands to run for mayor in Whangārei – representing all sectors of the community including business, youth, Māori and people with disabilities.

With three-term mayor Sheryl Mai stepping down this year, the field is wide open for a replacement.

The candidates are Mike Budd, Vince Cocurullo, Ken Couper, Brad Flower, Fiona Green, Nick Jacob and Shaquille Shortland.

So just who are these people standing for mayor, how will they address big issues and why do they think they will succeed?

Stuff asked each candidate to describe themselves in one sentence, if they represent a minority and to explain what they hope to achieve in Whangārei.

Mike Budd

Supplied Mike Budd’s vision for Whangārei is to prioritise ratepayer spending and create a safer community based on a 24-hour economy.

Budd was born in Whangārei and says he wants to play his part in seeing it grow and become one of New Zealand’s most desirable districts to live in.

“I’m a hardworking people-person, with a fresh perspective, and I operate well with the strength of diverse teams to deliver beneficial results.”

Budd’s vision for Whangārei is to create a safer community, built on a 24-hour economy, and lobby central government to support the district.

“We need to be connected to the rest of New Zealand to deliver vibrance and opportunity for all who reside here.”

Vince Cocurullo

Supplied Vince Cocurullo is a three-term councillor, who has run an IT business for 22 years and spent many more years involved with local community groups.

Cocurullo is an Okara Ward councillor, who believes his experience will help him carry out the duties of mayor to a high level.

“I am Whangarei-born, with nine years’ experience as a councillor, over 22 years running my IT business, and many more years being involved in local community groups; and I believe Whangārei is the best place for all residents to live, raise a family, work, grow and play.”

Cocurullo wants to ensure local decision-making stays local.

“This means listening first, tackling local infrastructure and protecting Whangarei’s future through investment in key projects.”

Ken Couper

Supplied Ken Couper is a current councillor who aims to instil a respect for every dollar spent at council.

Couper is also a current councillor, this time for the Bream Bay Ward, and said he was approached by current councillors and members of the community to stand as mayor.

“I am an inclusive person who believes that the council working as a team will deliver the best results to Whangārei and ratepayers, and this is what I would aim to achieve as mayor.”

Couper’s primary goals are to instil a respect for every dollar spent at council, facilitate a family friendly community, develop a strategy to deliver affordable services and healthy homes, and increase understanding of and actions towards the health and sustainability of the environment.

Brad Flower

Supplied Brad Flower has more than 20 years’ experience in senior management in the civil construction industry.

Flower, who can whakapapa back to Ngāpuhi, believes he has the leadership skills to cohesively work with a diverse group of people, along with a passion to move the district forward.

“I have been working in governance roles with community groups, schools and sports organisations for over 30 years, along with over 20 years in senior management positions within the civil construction industry.”

Flower says he will be the most experienced candidate in civil infrastructure, which accounts for the council’s largest spend.

“I want to ensure we are focussed on getting value for money for our ratepayers, as opposed to the cheapest price.”

Fiona Green

Supplied Fiona Green is autistic, Māori and the only woman running for mayor in Whangārei this year. Her experience includes being a social justice, community and disability advocate.

Green is the only autistic candidate, and says she has unique skills which relate to her diagnosis –including speed reading, memorising information quickly, thinking and learning in a visual way, being precise and detail-orientated, and able to concentrate for long periods of time.

“I am Ngāpuhi/English/Scottish/Portuguese, an experienced administrator, artist, social justice and community advocate, author, and hold a Bachelor of Education from Massey University.”

Green has been a disability advocate for more than 30 years, pioneered New Zealand’s first business crisis support and supports the Dig In At Marsden protest.

She wants to end a culture which she says fails to address councillor accountability and financial mismanagement, and she plans to do this through policy and targeted professional development.

Nick Jacob

Supplied Nick Jacob wants to encourage solar farms and relax rural subdivision rules.

Jacob worked in customer services at Whangārei District Council for 20 years and now wants to change some policies which he believes have negatively impacted people’s lives.

“I'm a bold, innovative leader, with new ideas to make things better.”

His goals include removing financial barriers for small second dwellings, relaxing rural subdivision rules, having 1000 people living in low-level city apartments, plus free all-day parking for car poolers and trials of community minivans to reduce the cost of living.

Jacob is also supportive of solar farms and wants to relax planning rules for rural solar farms, trial solarfication of 100 households, and lobby for more high-tech industries in Whangārei like solar farms, cloud storage, hydrogen storage and electricity generation.

Shaquille Shortland

Supplied Shaquille Shortland, 28, is the youngest candidate running for Whangārei mayor and describes himself as a community man.

Shortland (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Terino and Te Orewai) is the youngest mayoral candidate at 28, and says he represents young people and multicultural communities that he works with.

“I am a community man, honest, committed, experienced – a visionary navigating the future with the knowledge of our past with aroha.”

Shortland says he is standing to diversify the council, and bring a fresh new perspective, knowledge base and skill set to the table.

“I am standing for mayor and Whangarei Urban Ward [councillor] to encourage our people to vote and be involved with building a legacy we can all be proud of.”

The 2022 local election will be held by postal vote from 16 September to 8 October 2022.