Far North mayoral race: Nine tussle to replace retiring mayor John Carter

Far North mayor John Carter is stepping down this year, leaving nine candidates to vie for his position. (File photo)

Nine candidates are vying for the position of Far North mayor, representing a number of different sectors in the community, including Māori, business, farming and parents.

The candidates are Jaqi Brown, Ann Court, Clinton Dearlove, Kevin Middleton, Joshua Riley, Kelly Stratford, Moko Tepania, John Vujcich and Rachel Witana.

Three-term mayor John Carter, and former MP, is standing down this year.

The Far North faced a number of controversies in the last term, including reclassification of significant natural areas – which many people described as a “land grab”, the Government’s new Three Waters amalgamation and new Māori wards.

Stuff asked each mayoral candidate to describe themselves in one sentence, if they represent a minority and to explain what they hope to achieve in Whangārei.

Jaqi Brown

Supplied Jaqi Brown is of Ngāpuhi, Croatian and English descent, has served three terms on the Te Hiku Community Board. She is mother to seven.

Brown, from Ahipara, is of Ngāpuhi, Croatian and English descent, and has served three terms on the Te Hiku Community Board.

“I have a passion for finding solutions to life's jigsaw puzzles, having parented seven children – my own two and five whāngai [fostered] – I've learned to wedge open doors to advocate for those less able to speak for themselves.

“I've participated in a plethora of community initiatives and committees and boards to see things stood up for the betterment of our community, all while holding down a full-time job or two, to give me the experience and knowledge I need to become mayor.”

Brown said she is standing for mayor to ensure the community voice is heard at the council table, and to champion the unique region using her governance, networking, advocacy and taha Māori skills.

Ann Court

Supplied Ann Court is a married mother of three, who has been in local government since 1995.

Court is currently deputy mayor and was first elected to local government in 1995.

“I am a married mother of three, who has found her niche in life by fighting for – and succeeding – in the betterment of infrastructure and services for all the people of Northland, via advocacy in local government, consumer affairs and equal access and opportunity.”

Court said she is standing for mayor to continue her advocacy for the Far North, to build teams and provide the framework for success.

“To be the Far North’s voice in Wellington, not Wellington’s voice in the Far North. To bring my experience to the table to support the right culture, the right environment and the right ethic,” she said.

Clinton Dearlove

Supplied Clinton Dearlove, from Okaihau, wants to tackle the Far North’s issues with securing food, water, electricity, internet access, unsealed roads and potholes.

Dearlove, from Ōkaihau, is Ngāpuhi nui Tonu on his mother’s side and third-generation New Zealand-born Norwegian on his father’s.

When asked to describe himself, he said: “Think big and then take the steps required to achieve the vision.”

Dearlove said the Far North has food, water, electricity and internet security issues, unsealed roads and potholes, which are all hindering the area's ability to grow sustainably.

“I believe through relationships with universities, industries, Māori collectives, business and NGO groups we can find sustainable solutions to our local issues,” he said.

Kevin Middleton

Supplied Kevin Middleton, from Houhora, is a farmer and rottweiler breeder, who would like to get more bang for bucks when it comes to rates.

Middleton has extensive farm experience, including dairy, beef and orchard work, plus working on Auckland’s Motutapu Island.

“Along with family, I operate a farm in the Houhora area which stocks beef, lamb, bees, pigs and fruit orchards such as avocado; we also breed rottweilers.”

Middleton said he is standing for mayor to improve council bureaucracy, so actions benefit the community.

He would like to revitalise the animal welfare bylaws so dog rangers are more accountable, plus get more bang for bucks in rates.

Joshua Riley

Supplied Joshua Riley, from Ōpua, is one of eight Sovereign.NZ candidates, which includes his wife Alisha Riley.

Riley, from Ōpua, is one of eight Sovereign.NZ candidates standing for Far North District Council positions and describes himself as a father, husband, business owner and pilot.

“I have committed myself to reshaping the future of Northland through advancing principles and policies that reject outside influence on our affairs and embrace true, open local democracy.”

Sovereign.NZ opposes six key things:

“FNDC elected officials should serve only the people of Northland and chart a path for a truly ‘sustainable’ future,” he said.

Kelly Stratford

Supplied Kelly Stratford is a current councillor who wants to put her leadership and interpersonal skills to good use to delivery projects in a timely manner.

Stratford (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai and Ngāi te Rangi) is a current councillor for Bay of Islands – Whangaroa Ward, and said she has learnt resilience and courage through being vision-impaired (she is blind in one eye).

“I live and breathe problem-solving, am courageous and have a huge heart.”

Stratford said she wants to put her leadership and interpersonal skills to good use to deliver projects in a timely fashion, lifting the standard of the roads and improve wastewater compliance.

She also wants to get people more involved in the decisions that affect them: “Communities have the answers, council needs to be an enabler!”

Moko Tepania

Supplied Moko Tepania, from Kaikohe, is a councillor and teacher who majored in te reo Māori and anthropology.

Tepania (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa), from Kaikohe, is a current Kaikohe-Hokianga Ward councillor.

“I am proudly from the Far North, am educated, multilingual, fit, cheeky and a hard worker,” he said.

Tepania said he is dedicated to making positive changes for the Far North, and will be a mayor who listens, inspires, represents and unites both the council and the district.

He wants to make council processes, communication and service delivery better, and help communities achieve their goals.

John Vujcich

Supplied John Vujcich, pictured with wife Elodie, says he is a strategic and innovative thinker, with the motivation, skills and time to help influence and shape the nature of a new local government.

Vujcich is a third-term councillor with extensive experience in farming, business, training and charitable projects in the Far North.

“I am a practical and strategic thinker, driven to see prosperous, vibrant and empowered communities.”

Vujcich said he wants to ensure communities have decision-making powers over issues that affect them – such as Three Waters, centralised planning, local government reform, rising costs and climate change impacts.

He wants to see revitalised Far North communities, affordable infrastructure, fit-for-purpose council services and a “can do” council to serve the people and deliver more for less.

Rachel Witana

Witana did not provide contact details, and did not answer Stuff’s calls or emails.

Postal voting will take place from September 16 to October 8.