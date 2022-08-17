The troubled town where people are lining up to be mayor

Wairoa, a riverside town in northern Hawke’s Bay, has bucked national trends and has double the number of people running for council than it has positions available. (File photo)

Wairoa – it’s the town plagued by key services quitting the district, high rates of methamphetamine addiction fuelling gang conflicts, ageing infrastructure and the impacts of climate change

Yet five people are competing to be the northern Hawke’s Bay town’s mayor, making it the mostly hotly contested seat in the region.

It’s also bucked national trends of low nominations, with double the number of people running for three general council and three Māori ward vacancies.

By contrast, neighbouring district Napier (population 62,000 compared to Wairoa’s 8000) has only three mayoral candidates. Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker will retain their positions unopposed.

READ MORE:

* Momentum and mana: What inspired Marlborough's Māori ward candidates to run

* Auckland mayoralty: Candidates split on transport emissions cut plan

* 'Scary and damning' report paints grim picture of state of Rotorua

* Better candidate information will give us better councillors



Supplied Wairoa mayoral hopeful and former councillor Benita Cairns.

Mayoral hopeful Benita Cairns, who is also running in the Māori ward, served as a Wairoa councillor for three terms before taking a break to manage the Lake Whakamarino Lodge at Tuai.

Cairns, whose whakapapa stretches from Mahia to Nuhaka and Waikaremoana, was raised in Wairoa.

She decided to return to the council over concerns about increasing rates in a community “already deprived”.

“I’m definitely aware of the huge issues council is facing but I’ve never backed away from a challenge.”

Tom Kitchin/RNZ Craig Little has been the mayor of Wairoa since 2013. (File photo)

Incumbent Craig Little, a fourth-generation farmer at Ohuka, 40km from the town centre, has held the mayoral chains since 2013.

When he first started, Wairoa was in a “bad place” with some likening it to a “zombie town”.

Little felt it had since made a huge turnaround and while he initially didn’t intend to run, wanted to continue this work. There were still challenges ahead, he acknowledged, but welcomed the competition.

In 2017, Little was the subject of a code of conduct investigation over alleged sexual harassment that cost ratepayers $55,000 in settlement and legal costs before the complaint was withdrawn.

Supplied Wairoa mayoral candidate Simon Mutonhori has a background in civil service.

Also running on a campaign of governance experience is Simon Mutonhori, who until recently was the Wairoa’s District Council’s group manager of planning and regulatory services.

Mutonhori’s career in civil service expands across almost three decades in both Aotearoa and his native Zimbabwe.

His dismissal by the council earlier on August 3 – now the subject of an Employment Relations Authority dispute – prompted him to put his hand up to run for council.

Mutonhori felt council was “alienated from the people” and wanted to improve upon improving council delivery of services.

He said there were not “overnight solutions” to the issues facing Wairoa and the council needed to work with the community to understand the issues.

Supplied Retired physicist and university lecturer Murray Olsen, who retired to Wairoa and is hoping to be its mayor.

Retired physicist and university lecturer Murray Olsen​ moved to Wairoa about five years ago.

“I chose Wairoa for its cheap houses,” he said, adding it was a decision he didn’t regret.

He first made a run for council in 2019, citing unease with how things were being done and how much the council was charging in rates. He got 365 votes.

Olsen wanted to have the ability to effect change and “set the agenda” by running for the mayoralty, as well as a general seat on council.

He was not daunted by the task ahead, saying his whole career had been about responding to challenges.

Supplied Wairoa mayoral and MÄori Ward candidate Jennifer Takuta-Moses.

Jennifer Takuta-Moses​, who is also running in the Māori ward, is involved in the community by helping provide health clinics and practising rongoā at her local marae.

Wairoa-born Takuta-Moses (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ruapani, Tūhoe) has spent her life in Waikaremoana, where she worked as a social worker.

Having been on the frontline, she was only too well aware of some of the issues facing Wairoa. Her whānau were unsurprised by the decision to run, she said.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Wairoa's private dental practice sold in March, but residents are yet to see any sign of a dentist. (Video first published December 2020)

Takuta-Moses first ran for council in 2019, receiving 179 votes for the mayoralty and 139 votes for a Māori ward seat.

The council’s electoral officer, Juanita Savage, said at a time when many other electorates around the country were struggling to attract nominations, it was great to see Wairoa people stepping up.

Voting papers will be posted to enrolled voters between September 16 and 21 with voting closing at midday October 8.