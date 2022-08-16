Auckland mayoralty: Leo Molloy has left the building – or has he?

Leo Molloy says poor polling is the reason he is pulling out of the Auckland mayoralty race.

Todd Niall is the senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: Colourful restaurateur Leo Molloy surprisingly quit Auckland’s mayoral race on Friday. End of story?

Oddly, no. Molloy is offering his “endorsement” to a former rival in return for agreement on policy issues dear to his heart.

It is an inexplicable first in the contest to be the mayor of the Auckland region.

Molloy believes he has supporters who would be valuable assets to another’s campaign.

Centre right-endorsed candidate Viv Beck’s team has agreed to meet Molloy’s team this week to explore what’s being proposed.

Beck has been the target of some of Molloy’s harshest one-liners during the campaign so far, prompting her to push back at a debate at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae.

“You’ve lobbed insults for the last six months – I’ve risen above them,” she told him.

The chief executive of the downtown promotion agency Heart of the City, who has stepped down from that role while campaigning, has made a point of promoting her different style of leadership – consultative but firm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Restaurateur Leo Molloy quit Auckland’s mayoral race on Friday, saying he “can’t win” after a slip in the polls.

She has so far released moderate, doable policies while calling for a better-performing council.

On Monday, a regular Molloy event attendee and supporter, former Auckland City mayor and ex-ACT leader John Banks, called on Beck to withdraw from the campaign.

But Beck would have nothing of it: “People tell me they are sick of the old boys’ network – we need new leadership and aspiration for the future.”

It is not clear, then, why she would find any grounds for a chat with Molloy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mayoral candidate Viv Beck, right, at a debate where she rejected “insults” from Leo Molloy, right. (File photo)

Nor why, whoever Molloy’s supporters were, they would faithfully follow his direction to vote for a candidate who could not have been more different to him.

Molloy’s exit leaves three distinctly different candidates atop a field of 22. Beck potentially risks confusing her “brand” – backed by National Party aligned Communities and Residents – by mixing even remotely with his camp.

For example, he favoured an early exit of the council-owned port from the waterfront, with the lease of the vacant land funding a multi-purpose harbour edge stadium. Beck wanted widespread consultation on what should happen post-port.

Molloy, a self-proclaimed “hospo legend”, on Friday offered the explanation that he “couldn’t win” after a slip in the polls.

He said it was now all about averting the “nightmare” of Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins winning.

The election should be a contest of ideas, different policies, personalities and approaches to the future of Auckland – not a playing field tilted to try, no matter how, to end 12 years of left-leaning leadership on the council.

Collins, Beck, Wayne Brown and the other 19’s fortunes should be determined by their own merits and performances, not a trade-off of policies between two previously incompatible candidates.