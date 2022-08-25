By-elections required at three Southland District community boards

A lack of candidates at three community boards in Southland means by-elections may be required early next year.

By-elections will be held at three of Southland’s nine community boards, including Stewart Island, due to insufficient candidates standing at the local body elections in October.

The Stewart Island, Ardlussa and Northern community boards each have five candidates but require six board members.

Bruce Ford, Stewart Island’s district councillor and local body representative of more than 40 years who is stepping down in October, said islanders were shoulder-tapped to stand for the board, but it was hard to get commitment from the younger generation.

He understood why, as their priority was their jobs and local politics had its challenges.

But it also had its rewards, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Outgoing Southland District councillor Bruce Ford, who lives on Stewart Island, says local body politics is both challenging and rewarding.

“You are doing something for your community ... if you get a footpath instead of someone being run over and get a picnic spot for people to enjoy, it gives you satisfaction. It’s just a matter of getting those achievements, but it’s hard slog.”

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said Southland was not alone in having a shortage of candidates, with people leading busy lifestyles and many put off standing due to the “anti social, social media”.

He was concerned at the lack of candidates in the Southland district but hoped others would step up and stand in the by-elections.

“It’s a fantastic thing to represent your community.”

Southland District Council governance legal manager Robyn Rout said nominations for the by-elections in the three community boards would be sought in late November.

If more than the required number of people stood for the vacant positions, there would be a voting process in February.

Rout said staff had had concerns that by-elections would be necessary for almost all of the boards, but there was a late flurry of nominations.

“It’s great to see the number of people who are so willing to stand up for their communities and be part of the process to help Southland grow.”

Voting papers for the October local body elections will be sent out on September 16.