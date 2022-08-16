Auckland mayoralty: Candidates split on transport emissions cut plan

Auckland mayoral candidates have taken differing positions on whether they would support the council’s new recipe for reducing transport greenhouse gas emissions by 64% in the next eight years.

Labour and Greens-endorsed independent candidate Efeso Collins, and animal justice candidate Michael Morris were the closest to providing total support for the plan, which will significantly change the way Aucklanders get around.

The Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway, (TERP) calls for a halving of the collective distance Aucklanders drive each year, an eight-to-nine-fold increase in public transport use, and a big jump in walking and cycling by 2030.

The cost of making the required changes has not been calculated, but the outgoing mayor Phil Goff said there was significant funding in council and government climate budgets, and a lot of spending which could be diverted from future unnecessary roading investment.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins proposes mayors' coalition on climate

* Climate change: Aucklanders need to halve their driving to reach emissions goal

* Climate change: The first few steps are crucial on road to cutting carbon emissions



TERP did not get a mention at a Tuesday breakfast mayoral debate hosted by the Rosebank Business Association, but Stuff spoke alongside the event with those hoping to win the October 8 election.

Wayne Brown, the second ranked contender in the latest Curia poll, was wary of the pathway, and said he would read it and “take note of it”.

“Auckland Transport think their role is to change the way we live to meet their rules, when they’re actually there to service the way we live,” said Brown.

“It’s not my job (as mayor) to lead a change of peoples’ behaviour, I’m here to make the best for the people of Auckland,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Driving in Auckland would need to halve by 2030 to meet emissions reduction targets in a council plan. (File photo)

The centre-right endorsed candidate Viv Beck said she wanted more time to read the document released on Monday afternoon, before forming a view.

Craig Lord said while he supported cutting emissions, he saw problems making public transport work in Auckland, and didn't like what he called “drastic panic measures”.

“I want people to calm down and put a bit more common sense into this,” said Lord.

“Making a vote to say by 2030 we’re going to have all these massive reductions is not common sense, it’s ideology and a token gesture like it was when we declared a climate emergency and nothing happened,” he said.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown speaks at the Rosebank Business Association debate.

Dr Michael Morris who is campaigning on an animal justice platform, told Stuff after Tuesday’s candidate debate that he supported the plan.

“In the big picture we do have to get rid of the extremely wasteful and inequitable private motor car,” said Morris.

Gary Brown’s position was less emphatic, suggesting he would be prepared to champion the plan, but also be realistic.

“I find 64% (emissions cut) is quite a high figure – you have to be logical about this and don’t set targets you don’t think you can get - I’d be a champion for it because it is important the city does reduce emissions,” said Brown.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Ted Johnston called the transport emissions reduction target “crazy” (file photo)

Ted Johnston, standing for the New Conservative Party, said emissions reduction was a government issue, and branded a two-thirds reduction target “crazy”, saying there was no way to do it.

Collins was not at the debate due to a speaking engagement in Christchurch, but said he would support the pathway, and would “work to ensure funding is robustly discussed so that we can make it happen”.

Away from the mayoral race, the new chair of the Auckland Business Forum, one-time National Party leader Simon Bridges called the plan “heavy on aspiration and light on substance”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simon Bridges is the chair of the Auckland Business Forum.

“In terms of distance, the vast bulk of the travel that Aucklanders do is in cars and trucks, and that’s going to remain the case well into the future. That means that the greatest progress on emissions reduction is going to come from getting more people into low and zero-emissions vehicles,” said Bridges.

Councillors on Thursday will vote whether to adopt the plan as a strategy to guide transport and climate decision-making.