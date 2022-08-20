The future is an unknown country for incoming councillors

The best-laid plans of local government – but what lies ahead for councils themselves is now unclear.

The 2022 intake of local government councillors, and the staff around them, will need to adapt to massive changes to council responsibilities, as well as to the societies they serve. Michael Fallow reports.

Congratulations councillors. You’ve succeeded in October’s local elections and can now take your seats at the council table. You’ll notice they’ve now been fitted with seatbelts.

These would be justified, at least metaphorically, by the certainty of turbulent changes ahead.

The same-old same-old is being dismantled around them for the coming triennium.

The Three Waters Proposal, wrenching direct control of water assets to more centralised authorities, will proceed.

Resource Management Act reforms are also lining up to shift more responsibilities out of council hands, the current system deemed too complex because it involves too many agencies which serve different constituencies and have conflicting responsibilities.

So the reforms propose to transfer planning and regulatory responsibilities to “rationalisation along regional lines’’ rather than individual councils, in the name of improved efficiency, economies from pooling of resources and better co-ordination.

And to make it a triple-whammy, the Future of Local Government Review is itself shaping up as a blueprint for transformation born of acknowledged necessity.

What lies ahead isn’t just a process of relentless subtraction of former tasks. The future is also awash with expectations for councils to do more heavy lifting.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has said that they will have roles to play in preparations for a hotter and meteorologically hazardous future.

So will central government, business and home owners, banks and insurers, but amid all that potential in-this-together teamwork it has long been a point of bitterness in local government that it is handed responsibilities without the financial support needed to help satisfy the demands.

Other reviews have highlighted the importance of councils’ responsibilities in responding to health and social issues.

The greater centralisation of health services has been much discussed but the Future of Local Government Review panel has pointedly noted that local authorities already undertake important work in community health, from provision of recreation facilities to regulation of alcohol sales. So “their roles should be considered in the design of community health services’’.

Reviews of mental health, welfare, crime reduction and child and youth wellbeing have all called for power to be transferred to communities so they can tailor services to their needs. Solutions to the housing crisis also hone in on a need for telling council-level actions.

Nobody’s really denying that the complexities and demands of local government have been rising with mounting responsibilities that haven’t been matched by increases in funding or operational capability

Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard warned last month that local government could be stripped of its core reasons for being.

“In a practical sense, the election in October . . . could well be the last time we get to elect a council that - for a short time anyway - will be able to have much of a meaningful say in anything important locally,’’ he said.

However the chair of the local government review panel, Jim Palmer, and member Penny Hulse, have lately been emphasising that although the review comes on the heels reforms in Three Waters and resource management, it is not itself to be confused with a reform programme.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: the status quo has to change.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern underlined the same message at last month’s local government conference.

She was adamant the status quo had to change because it would otherwise “condemn whole communities to unaffordable rate burdens, particularly on rural and provincial ratepayers.’’

But she told council delegates the future was up to them.

“It will not be the policy of any government I lead to embark on another substantial reform of local government or governance unless it is sought, and unless there is broad consensus amongst local government about the need for, and the direction of, change.’’

The Future of Local Government review panel is to take a draft report out for consultation in mid-October before coming up with a final report due next June.

Palmer and Hulse also spoke at the conference where they acknowledged the importance of keeping the “local’’ in local government. But also the need for collaboration to tackle “gnarly challenges’’ such as climate change.

Palmer identified a need to strengthen the involvement of iwi, hapu and Maori with the Treaty of Waitangi more explicitly stated within the system of local government.

He indicated that lowering the voting age to 16 and a longer term were likely to be among the range of recommendations in the draft report.

So would moves to attract and support greater diversity in representation and to see communities play a more active role in what councils deliberate.

Clearly our local councillors, the seasoned ones and the newly-elected alike, will be heading into a landscape that will soon be awash with partially implemented reforms.

Stephen Barker/Supplied 230913. News. Photo. supplied to Dominion Post. Photo of Dr Mike Reid, principal policy advisor at Local Government New Zealand

Difficult as it is to plan for the unknown, Local Government New Zealand senior policy advisor Mike Reid says it’s becoming clear that councils will have to be a lot more innovative than they currently are.

With so much changing underneath and around them, it’s going to be up to mayors and councils to come together as coherent units and start having conversations about how the councils can make lives better for the people in their communities, when some of their old tools are gone.

People may be shocked by what lies ahead, he says.

“Let’s assume - though we don’t know for sure - the government takes away from the council its ability to write its own district plan,’’ he says.

That would remove a major part of each council’s responsibilities. Planning the such things as the future of a town centre, and where the areas of town growth might be, have been part of council functions since 1850. But the variations, the inconsistencies, have rankled with the Government, raising the prospect it could go to more centralised, possibly regional body. An appointed one.

A major part of each council’s responsibilities right now is the preparation of long-term plans.

Reid doesn’t pretend to be completely sure about the public reaction. “On one level it might be creating enormous public anger,’’ he says. “Or they might not care. I suspect some will find it to be a shock.’’

Mayors and councils will need to be leaders in building up, perhaps restoring, the long-standing civic tradition of trust and of bringing the community together, to work out what they can, and should, collectively set out to achieve.

That will include being more innovative about financing their activities, Reid believes.

Robyn Edie Douglas Boutherway of One Staff, a gatekeeper at the intersection of Dee and Esk streets during the massive Invercargill City Block development – a collaboration between private enterprise and the Invercargill City Council. Throughout New Zealand, council partnerships with private enterprise are increasingly on the public agenda.

“The broad consensus internationally is councils have to be much better working in partnership with the local business community, non-governmental organisations, and elsewhere within their own communities, to be much more active in looking after their own environment.’’

One clearly emerging characteristic of effective local government councils has been to be working with good business advisory bodies.

Their role provides a source of intelligence to the councils, which then looks to the levers it can use, together and with private capital, to work together.

It’s often been a chorus of reproach that councils should pull their woolly heads in and stick to the basis. Reid says this was never really true of councils, at least in the way it has been mythologised.

All right, he’s willing to exclude county councils which for many years were “glorified roads boards’’, but generally the social history of our councils has long been one of widescreen involvement.

He happily rattles off examples: The Wellington council of 1900 employed a conductor for the local orchestra. In World War 1 the Auckland council owned a fishing fleet, because some outfit had to keep catching fish while the private enterprise types were doing their bit overseas. Councils were providing social housing by the 1920s. The Christchurch council started day care centres with a shoppers' creche in the early 1930s.

But perhaps the bottom line is that if councils have long needed to be reactive to change, that need is right now especially urgent and profound. The last thing New Zealand needs is a local government identity crisis.