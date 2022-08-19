Candidate running for three councils say he's an anthropologist, not a conspiracy theorist

Stephen ‘Stevey’ Chernishov says he has “nothing to hide” when it comes to his interests and affliations.

An Invercargill man standing for three council positions admits to connections with conspiracy groups, but says he is an anthropologist interested in all viewpoints.

Stephen Chernishov, known as Stevey, is contesting the Invercargill mayoralty and running for seats on both the Southland District and Queenstown Lakes District councils.

Chernishov’s Facebook account includes photos and videos of him participating in the protest on Parliament grounds in March, and supporting the Groundswell farming movement and Hannah Tamaki’s Vision NZ political party.

He spoke at two Counterspin meetings in June and was set to be involved in a Dark 2 Light event, which he did not attend. Both organisations are known to be major purveyors of conspiracy theory.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill man Steve Chernishov wants roles at multiple councils

* Local Body Elections 2022: Who is running for councils in the south?

* Let the campaigning begin... Invercargill mayoralty race officially underway



Chernishov said he was not aligned with any conspiracy groups, nor Tamaki’s party.

He had attended her husband Brian Tamaki’s church, where he was interested to meet addicts and people who had spent time in prison and had turned their lives around.

“That’s my journey. It’s to find people and try to figure out what it is they’re doing.”

He had tertiary qualifications in anthropology and sociology and associated with people from all walks of life, he said.

“I wouldn’t claim to be a follower of that church or anything like that. What I do is I step into those environments.”

STUFF Selwyn District Council candidate Elizabeth Mundt is questioned about her alleged links to Voices for Freedom.

Asked whether he associated with anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices for Freedom (VFF), Chernishov said he had met people from the group, including founder Claire Deeks, before it became an organisation.

However, he did not associate with them now, he said.

A Stuff Circuit investigation revealed that VFF is intent on infiltrating this year’s local body elections, running candidates who conceal their beliefs until elected.

In Christchurch, at least five candidates are being helped by the group. In Northland, a group of eight candidates is running for office espousing conspiracy theories and Covid-19 disinformation.

John Hawkins Chernishov is standing for Invercargill’s mayoralty and as a councillor on the Southland and Queenstown Lakes District councils.

Chernishov said he was not surprised to be questioned on his affiliations and was happy to talk about them.

“I have nothing to hide,” he said.

He spoke at the Counterspin events because he wanted to “bring positive vibes to situations where people worry about the future”, he said.

At the meeting in Hāwea, he spoke about a prophecy he wrote that envisaged “a time of newfound unity and community and calmness ... where all our basic needs are met, and the needs of those in our care”.

“We don't actually need to focus on these people who have got a big plan to build a control based society because you are more, and you have far more in you than you understand,” he said in Hāwea.

Video of the meeting shows banners in the background carrying anti-vaccination messages. The event opened with a “poll” revealing most people in the room claimed to know people who’d had an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccination.

Chernishov told Stuff he was not vaccinated and believed society should seek more nature-based responses to address problems such as Covid-19.

He chose to embrace traditional values, but not to be judgemental of people’s choices

“I tend to go towards more conservative family values that come from Christianity.”

Chernishov is a registered teacher currently working as a relief technology teacher at Invercargill’s Aurora College.

He had links to the wider region and hoped to participate in all three councils as he believed they would benefit from being more connected.

“I’m not the resistance movement. I’m not here to talk the Government down or be against any of their policies.

“All I am is a creative, brilliant, bright, inspirational character, and I’m trying to figure out how to touch the lives of ordinary people. We’ve got a beautiful world we need to build,” he said.