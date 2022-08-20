Upper Hutt mayoral candidate supported Parliament occupation

Upper Hutt mayoral candidate Keith Bennett has supported and amplified core messages espoused by the protesters who occupied Parliament grounds, including a range of conspiracy theories about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Government.

Bennett, a professional photographer, denies having any links to Voices for Freedom – a group wanting to cause mayhem in the election – but his online presence shows he supports a range of claims espoused by the group.

Stuff Circuit this week revealed that Voices for Freedom, which played a leading role at the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds earlier this year, has asked its 100,000 members to compete in this year’s local body elections to “sway the result” and make the country “ungovernable”.

Bennett said he did not speak to mainstream media.

He declined to say if he was anti-mandate or anti-vaccine, but said he believed that people should have a choice about being vaccinated.

Facebook Screenshots of the occupation of Parliament from Bennett's social media account.

His social media postings suggest he is sympathetic to beliefs held by anti-vaccine groups and he supported the occupation.

Bennett posted a video on Facebook in February, during the protest, titled: “If there’s a hill to die on, it’s this one”, along with the hashtag “TruthMedia” and a link to a site known for spreading misinformation and amplifying conspiracy theories.

He also posted a photo of himself in a helicopter with Chantelle Baker, who became a prominent social media voice and proponent of conspiracy theories at the protest, as well as a video of him viewing the occupation from the helicopter.

STUFF Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation. (Video first published March 2022).

Bennett said it annoyed him that politicians had not engaged with protesters and he made the videos to show what was happening at Parliament.

When contacted for comment, Bennett said his social media posts did not necessarily reflect his personal views.

“Just because I post a Sue Grey video, doesn’t mean I support what she is saying,” Bennett wrote in an email, referring to the well-known anti-vaxxer. “Simply sharing a video means nothing.”

On one of his Facebook pages, Bennett posted a video referring to Ardern as a “Digital Puppet Dictator” and links her to the World Economic Forum, (WEF) repeating conspiracy theories about its founder Klaus Schwab and his alleged links to the prime minister.

On social media, Bennett published a post casting doubt on the official death rate for Covid. False claims about Covid-19 and the vaccine have been debunked in Stuff’s Whole Truth series.

He has also repeated well-known conspiracy theories about the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

Facebook Bennett posted a photo of himself in a helicopter with Chantelle Baker, who became a prominent social media voice and proponent of conspiracy theories at the protest.

Bennett’s mayoral campaign platform is based largely on his opposition to Three Waters reforms, but he bases that on a theory that the United Nations wants to control the supply of water in New Zealand (and in Upper Hutt).

His candidate statement says he will make sure Upper Hutt does not become a “soulless supercity which simply put is a debt loaded centralised world-government stepping stone”.

Asked on social media what he would do to make sure Upper Hutt has a secure water supply he replied: “I will do my utmost to stand in the way of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals inventorising (sic) and taking over our water.”

Facebook An image from Bennett’s video on the occupation of Parliament.

Bennett is one of five candidates seeking the Upper Hutt mayoralty, including incumbent Wayne Guppy.

The profile on his business page says he has 25 years’ experience as an “electro-technical systems engineer in the steel, plastics, tobacco, timber and marine industries” and is Upper Hutt based.

His election page asks locals to support his agenda. “I hope this will be my first of many terms to be your voice of truth and reason,” he said.