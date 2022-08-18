Food waste and swimming lessons among Wellington council Labour policies

More housing and better transport are two of the key plans for the Labour council candidates in Wellington.

A suite of policies for this year’s local body election released on Thursday include free swimming lessons for low-income families, green waste and food waste collections, improving the homelessness strategy, faster consenting of housing, and more funds for native trees.

Greater Wellington policies include more electric public transport, integrated tickets for trains and buses, and a completing the new Interislander terminal.

Rebecca Matthews, Labour candidate and Wellington city councillor, said the group wanted to make it clear what they stood for. “At the moment there are lots of concerns about candidates having hidden agendas – we are being very clear these are the things we want. It does what it says on the tin.”

Matthews said the policies were developed by the local Labour candidates, but did not come from central government. The policies do include support for two government policies: three waters reform and acceleration of Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

“We recognise that we’ll just be councillors and we don’t have the power to do everything ... It’s about the city we want to have.”

Labour-endorsed mayoral candidate Paul Eagle, who is running an independent campaign, said the policies were “ambitious and aspirational” but it was good to see policy.

“It’s a time to spend on investment for the future and we’re not shying away that,” Matthews said. The council needed to make up for years of neglect for services and infrastructure.

Both Matthews and Eagle said where they differed was likely to be on “the how” of delivering and funding the policies.

The candidates would have to make compromises on council, Eagle said. “That’s what Wellingtonians have asked for.

“It’s a buffet, you may not get everything you want but you can sample a few of your favourites.”

The roll-out of the citywide cycle network is a sticking point where Eagle differs from the Labour candidates. He would prefer to slow down the roll-out of Paneke Pōneke – currently scheduled to be complete over the next five years – with a new master-planning approach, neighbourhood by neighbourhoo.

The Labour candidates want to see the cycle network implemented on time, as well as more bus lanes and lower public transport fares.

Teri O’Neill, city councillor and Labour candidate, said their policies came from lived experience as well as feedback from the public. For example, as a roller derby coach, she’s seen first-hand the injuries that happen when children can’t afford proper mouth-guards for sports. The Labour recreation policy includes a plan to reduce fees for sports.

She said the policies about further reducing carbon emissions and creating adaptation pathways for residents were particularly important.

