Auckland mayoralty: Tearful Efeso Collins 'tired of being called a coconut'

Efeso Collins outlines what his priorities will be if he becomes Auckland's next mayor.(Video from February 2022)

Leading Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins was in tears as he spoke of the racism he faced on the campaign trail saying he was “tired of being called a coconut”.

Collins, who is of Samoan and Tokelauan descent and carries the chiefly title Fa'anānā, told a Sunday night audience about his frustration over racism, and trying to explain the nastier side of campaigning to his children.

At the same time, Collins – who is endorsed by the labour and Green parties – said he would almost rather his comments were not reported as he would only be accused of “playing the race card”.

It was a suddenly and unexpectedly emotional moment at the end of a 75-minute public meeting billed as a “conversation” attended by around 120 people – largely supporters – in Western Springs.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoralty: Craig Lord defends social media posts as 'nothing racial'

* Auckland mayoralty: Beck's $1b-plus transport alternatives

* Auckland mayoralty: Candidates split on transport emissions cut plan



The MC, writer Simon Wilson, asked Collins whether he’d like to have the last word before wrapping up the evening.

After being seated for the proceedings, Collins stood and said he would say something that would probably make him cry, but which he had talked about earlier in a private, campaign team meeting.

“I said to the team, ‘I’m tired of being called a coconut,’” Collins began, with a trembling voice.

“Deep down I believe it’s unfair – I’ve spent so much time allowing people to swear at me – call me a coconut, some black person from south Auckland who might be leading our city.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins. (File photo)

“This campaign is breaking me – try being brown, try being from Ōtara – I’m sorry to cry, but I’m not,” said Collins.

He spoke of his daughter returning from school one day and asking what “that sign” was on his head.

Collins realised he was going to have to explain to a 9-year-old what a swastika was (the symbol of the Nazis in World War II), after it had been painted on one of his campaign hoardings.

Earlier he had spoken of the challenge candidates faced in seeking support across such a large city, when asked about whether the current voting system was the best.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins at a campaign event in Western Springs where he spoke of racism.

Collins was critical of the postal voting system – “let’s stay in 1961” – especially for his community in the south, which was transient and may no longer be registered as voters at their current address.

He said he spent a lot his time “being sworn at in the north” because he needed a balance of votes across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Collins’ final comment to the audience was that he didn’t care what message he would get when the phone rang at 2pm on the October 8 election day.

“As my mother said, ‘You’ve already won,’” a closing which brought most of the audience to their feet in applause.

Todd Niall/Stuff Many gave Efeso Collins a standing ovation in Western Springs after speaking about campaign racism

The two-term councillor for the Manukau ward has called out racism from the first day he took up the role.

At the 2016 inauguration ceremony, Collins called on the council to do better after hs wife, daughter and elders were denied access to the Town Hall seating dedicated to councillors’ families.

“The fact that we don’t look ‘normal’, and that’s the problem: too many people offering the suggestion, which is essentially racially discriminatory, that brown people don't belong there,” he told RNZ at the time.

The council apologised “profusely” but, following an inquiry, was unable to find the staff member involved.

Collins is locked in a close race for the mayoralty with a small group atop a field of 23 candidates, with other leading rivals including Viv Beck, Wayne Brown and Craig Lord. Polls give Collins a narrow lead.