Terror attack prompts Ethiopian-born Wellington council hopeful to get political

Nureddin Abdurahman​ wants to be the first African city councillor in Wellington and will not let Islamophobic abuse stop him.

He’s been out door-knocking for months in the Southern suburbs, telling voters how he can bring a different perspective to the council table. “When I’m talking to people I want to focus more on the excitement side of it, on what can I do, what I’m going to be laying on the table and making a difference.”

Abdurahman was nervous about putting himself in the spotlight after suffering Islamophobic abuse in the past – a woman came into his business two years ago saying Islam was “evil”, and he suffered years of drunken racial abuse as a taxi driver.

“I know I have the support of the majority. But I also know there are a small number of minorities who want to exploit the little differences groups have. For my community, I don’t want them to be discouraged.”

Abdurahman said he felt he should get past his worries and represent the African and Muslim communities of Wellington. He is the president of Wellington’s African Community Council and helped to found the Amaan Community Centre in Newtown.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Muslim shop owner, Nureddin Abdurahman, of Kilbirnie, Wellington, filmed a woman who came into his store and told him the Koran was an evil book and it was a shame he was a Muslim.

Born in a small town in Ethiopia, Abdurahman grew up in the village of Ijaji, which he described as the same size as a suburb like Newtown or Island Bay. He has nine siblings spread around the world, and left home as a teenager to go to high school in the capital city, Addis Ababa.

It was there, after graduating, that Abdurahman met his wife. She was visiting Ethiopia, after moving to New Zealand a few years earlier as a refugee. “Out of the 50 million men she picked me.”

The couple moved to New Zealand in 2008 and now live in Strathmore Park with their three kids.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nureddin Abdurahman helped to found the Amaan Community Centre in Newtown.

Finding his shift-work at The Warehouse unfulfilling, Abdurahman soon started studying at Victoria University of Wellington – but he had no understanding of how the student loan process worked. Not understanding that unless he had applied for a loan he would have to pay the bill, debt collectors came after Abdurahman in his first trimester.

It was then-Rongotai MP Annette King who helped him figure out the process and get an application sorted through Studylink. Abdurahman completed his studies and now holds a Masters in International Relations.

“Where I come from, politicians don’t care about something like that in the community, unless you are family. You don’t have access to them, you can’t just walk in to the office,” Abdurahman said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nureddin Abdurahman at Black Coffee cafe in Newtown.

It was this experience that inspired him to get involved in politics.

The 2019 Christchurch mosque attack also pushed Abdurahman to become more politically involved. As soon as he heard about the massacre he visited the Kilbirnie Mosque with his daughter, where they were greeted by a vigil of people with flowers and hugs.

“I heard the community crying, the same way I was feeling. That sense of belonging proved that the community was part of us. It took me a while to digest the whole thing, but I was touched by the aroha.”

He said New Zealand’s response to the attack showed Muslim communities they were welcome in New Zealand and gave him confidence to run as a candidate.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Abdurahman says the welcoming ‘they are us’ response to the 2019 attacks gives him confidence.

“They are us means we are sending our children to the same schools, living in the same suburbs. And that means we need to be represented in those places too.

“If the community is welcoming me, I have to go halfway and put myself out there as a candidate.”

Aburahman is proud of what he’s achieved in the community and believes he could build strong ties on council, by listening to the community and doing what is best for the city’s children.

He is the Labour candidate for Paekawakawa/Southern ward of the Wellington City Council.