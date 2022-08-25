Auckland mayoral race: Contest turns opaque in the run-up to Stuff debate

Auckland’s leading mayoral candidates will be flying blind for the coming weeks as they seek to make an impact before voting papers begin to land in letterboxes from September 16.

Stuff’s mayoral debate on August 31 is the first of a series of media encounters in which candidates can start to reach bigger audiences than the daily grind of community meetings and sector groups.

But there has been no polling since big-spending Leo Molloy withdrew on August 12, and how his share of polled support redistributes won’t be clearer until the monthly Curia/Auckland Ratepayers Alliance poll.

For the first time since the inaugural Auckland Council election in 2010, there is no hands-down favourite among the top four, and both the Curia and Wayne Brown-commission poll have found up to 45% undecided.

A few significant policies have been released in recent weeks: Wayne Brown’s stance that he would not accept Three Waters reforms, centre-right Viv Beck’s more detailed transport ideas, and Labour-Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins’ bundling up of sustainability policies.

Whether it is a response to the chatter-vacuum left by Molloy’s withdrawal, or simply a plan to try to make a bigger impact, 2019 third-placed Craig Lord has become more aggressive in debates.

Lord has been jockeying with New Conservative Party co-leader Ted Johnston for fifth place in recent polls, a clear gap behind the leading trio of Collins, Brown and Beck.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Leo Molloy (right) left the contest on August 12, opening speculation on where his support might go. (File photo)

Wayne Brown has continued with a steady campaign of paid, targetted advertising, unashamedly chasing “over-50 property owners” as he believes they are the most likely to vote.

The caveat being that the polls are of small samples, 500 in Curia’s case, 753 in Wayne Brown’s Key Research poll, with a big undecided factor, and for an election where maybe only one-in-three will vote.

From the day of Stuff’s debate, the chance to shift voters’ intentions starts to diminish rapidly.

Postal voting papers start turning up in letterboxes from September 16 and in the past few Auckland elections, around one-third of the votes eventually cast, occurred in the first 7-8 days.

Traditionally another surge occurs in the last week, this year leading up to October 8, but the Stuff encounter on August 31 will provide the 23 candidates a chance to start their best pitches, for the country’s most-voted for political post.