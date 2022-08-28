Anti-mandate doctor running for Wellington City Council

Dr Ate Moala outside Parliament on the day of a Freedom & Rights Coalition protest in 2021.

Dr Ate Moala, a candidate for Wellington City Council, has links to anti-mandate groups the Freedom & Rights Coalition and New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS).

Moala, who is a registered doctor, is running for a seat in Paekawakawa/Southern ward. Her candidate statement states she is a public health expert, who “loathe(s) poor decision-making that violates people's health, rights, and freedom”.

Behind that focus on health and rights is the fact that Moala has protested in the Freedom & Rights Coalition’s anti-government marches against Covid-19 lockdowns.

Moala was approached by email for comment on her position on Covid-19 vaccination. She replied saying she could not comment this week as she had a very full schedule and was organising a birthday party.

She did not respond to further questions about whether she was involved with NZDSOS.

Supplied Dr Ate Moala, a Wellington City Council candidate, makes a submission to the Health Select Committee in opposition to the Covid-19 response.

A written submission from Moala’s charitable trust, Pacific Child, Youth and Family Integrated Care Trust (PACYFIC), spreads conspiracy theories about the Pfizer vaccine. Moala is the chairperson of the trust.

Speaking to the Health Select Committee on the PACYFIC submission in November last year, Moala said she was in total agreement with the NZDSOS submission on the Bill.

NZDSOS is a conspiracy group led by Dr Matt Shelton, and frequently claims the Government is hiding the truth about Covid-19. Doctors involved in the network have provided invalid “vaccine exemption” letters in an attempt to help people avoid the vaccine.

The NZDSOS submission claimed the threat of Covid-19 was “severely exaggerated”.

Supplied Moala speaking against the End of Life Choice Bill at Parliament in 2019.

In Moala’s oral submission for PACYFIC she said doctors were gagged from speaking out and compared the Covid-19 response to living in “communist China”. The written submission from PACYFIC compares New Zealand to Nazi Germany.

On Facebook, Moala sometimes tags Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki in her Facebook posts about the Freedom & Rights Coalition.

A video shows her dancing in Te Ngākau Civic Square on October 2, 2021 for a Freedom & Rights Coalition march from central Wellington to Parliament, the same day Brian Tamaki held his lockdown-breaching protest in Auckland.

It is not clear whether Moala attended the anti-mandate occupation in February and March, but her social media posts show she supported it.

Posting a photo of the fountain in Oriental Bay on March 26, she wrote: “Final death blow to stupid mandates – but far too late. A wimpy PM and MPs that never ONCE came outside to acknowledge the freedom marches at Parliament.”

In February, she shared a positive blog post about the occupation, saying it showed “the faces of the freedom fighters in Parliament”.