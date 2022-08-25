Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck's position shifts against co-governance

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck talks about scrapping the regional fuel tax as she launches her campaign at Cornwall Park.(Video from March 2022)

Auckland centre-right mayoral candidate Viv Beck has publicly shifted her view on co-governance from comfortable “as a general principle” to a Twitter post in which she declares herself “Against”.

“I’m worried that we are going back a bit now, because people are getting angry,” Beck told a mayoral event on Wednesday night in Karangahape Rd’s Whammy Bar when asked to clarify her stance.

Five weeks ago, Beck responded broadly in favour of co-governance when asked at a mayoral debate hosted by Radio Waatea on the Waatea Marae in Māngere, saying there were some examples that have been good.

Co-governance is a core part of the Auckland Council structure, with the establishing legislation in 2009 setting up an Independent Māori Statutory Board, whose members sit on all committees.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoral race: Contest turns opaque in the run-up to Stuff debate

* Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck switches websites over billing 'disagreement'

* Auckland mayoral race: What they did in the Shadows (Bar)



The council also had established entities in which it co-governs with Māori – such as the Hauraki Gulf Forum and the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, which manages Auckland’s volcanic cones.

Left-leaning media commentator Shane Te Pou, who moderated the Waatea debate, called the shift an effort to save a “doomed campaign”.

“She is pandering to a small group that will not give her the political traction she needs” said Te Pou, who has declared his own support for Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins.

Beck struggled to articulate her position clearly at Wednesday night’s meeting when asked by moderator Russell Brown about the Twitter post.

Supplied A post on Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck's Twitter account

Beck pointed out that her husband was Māori, that they had married on Waitangi Day, and that “it’s important that historic grievances are settled”.

In an interview with Stuff on Thursday, Beck was asked whether she stood by the tweet, in which her position is declared as “Against” even though in debates she has said it is not a Yes/No question.

“That was a... um... a way of illustrating... under the current scenario that phrase is becoming really polarising,” she said.

Beck has been clear in her opposition to co-governance in the Government’s proposed Three Waters reform of the country’s local body water suppliers, a view shared by rival Wayne Brown.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck at a debate in the Whammy Bar on Karangahape Rd.

She is endorsed by the National Party-aligned local body organisation Communities and Residents (C&R) and described her position on co-governance as “balanced”.

Beck said in travelling around the region for months she had talked to many who had real concerns about some of “these developments as being undemocratic”.

In the Waatea debate in July, Beck said: “Māori have a seat at the [council] table, which I agree with in terms of council.”

But she told Stuff that there was “an opportunity to review the areas of representation, and what that might look like”, agreeing that she included the IMSB, the Hauraki Gulf Forum, and Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

“I’d like to think we can authentically integrate our heritage,” she said.

Collins has been clear in his support for co-governance, while Craig Lord opposes it, and Wayne Brown believes it is right in some cases, such as the agreement over the Whanganui River, but not in Three Waters.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chair Ngarimu Blair. (File photo)

Some of Auckland’s co-governance arrangements have not found favour with the city’s largest iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Ngarimu Blair, deputy chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, referred to “both the Crown and Auckland Council’s propensity in recent years to invite iwi who are not tangata whenua of Central Auckland”.

”Co-governance may be appropriate in some instances over certain natural resources, but not over everything, and needs to be undertaken with the correct hapu and iwi,” said Blair.