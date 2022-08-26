Auckland mayoralty: Who plays banjo and who cycles furthest?

You would think that night after night listening to mayoral candidates would be repetitive and samey.

Partly true. Ninety per cent is the same material, but then so was Agatha Christie’s stage play “The Mousetrap” which ran for 68 years non-stop in London’s West End. Every night a different audience.

After four successive mayoral nights, it’s the ten per cent that sticks, so here are the things you might not know about the candidates at the pointy end of the race for Auckland’s mayoralty. In random order.

Wayne Brown, the self-styled “Fixer” plays banjo in a band called “The Hangi Stones”, and cycles, sometimes from Karangahape Road to Te Atatu.

Animal justice candidate Dr Michael Morris cycled the 19km from his Papatoetoe home to the combined students’ union debate at Auckland University.

Viv Beck was for two years New Zealand Post’s general manager of stamps.

The favourite places in Auckland question. Viv Beck, North Head; Wayne (the surfer) Brown, the left break at Piha; Efeso Collins, Tui Glen Park in Henderson, Craig Lord – playing to a Parnell audience – “it won’t be that local park if they build that monstrosity Erebus project”. Cue rousing applause.

How many homes do they own? Beck two, Collins two, Wayne Brown two, Morris one. Brown, though, couldn’t or wouldn’t say how many commercial properties he owned between Hawkes Bay and Kaitaia.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayoral rivals Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins at Karangahape Road’s Whammy Bar event.

What song, or line in a song best described them? Viv Beck, “I will survive”, Wayne Brown, “Hit the road Goff” and Efeso Collins “Man in the mirror”.

Craig Lord had not heard of the council’s City Centre Master Plan, the major piece of work finished in 2012 and refreshed in 2020, now guiding the transformation of the city centre.

Who made a cameo on-stage appearance at the three-candidate event in Karangahape Road’s Whammy Bar, to pose a question? Leo Molloy, who withdrew from the race on August 12 saying “I can’t win”.

His task for candidates was for each to name the other’s best quality, and if they won, what job would they give to their losing rival.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Viv Beck, Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins during a mayoral debate at Whammy Bar on Karangahape Road.

Efeso Collins noted Wayne Brown’s “clarity on what needs to be done”, and would give him (hypothetically) Head of Finance.

Wayne Brown picked Viv Beck’s empathy, and to her horror he would offer a role in the council’s communications department.

Beck likewise tipped empathy as Collins’ greatest strength, and would put him in charge of the social side of the city, supporting young people and those with challenges.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayoral candidates (L to R) Craig Lord, Efeso Collins, Viv Beck and Wayne Brown at a Parnell meeting.

To the question did Waka Kotahi get it right or wrong, in declining a trial of cycling and walking on one of eight Harbour Bridge lanes, Brown and Collins said “wrong”, while Beck and Lord chose “right”.

There are six more weeks of campaigning for mayoral hopefuls, and ward and local board contenders, with Stuff’s mayoral debate on August 31 the first live media-led encounter.