‘Be aware of who you’re voting for’: Voters keep close eye on local candidates

Aotearoa is heading into one of the most significant local body elections in recent history, with big-ticket issues like Three Waters and the rise of disinformation. In their communities, Kiwis want their representatives to focus on connection and local amenities, as Stuff discovered in conversations with voters across the motu.

Tia Lord, Whangārei

Tia Lord (Ngāpuhi)’s two children are the fifth generation in her family to grow up on Whangārei’s beautiful Tutukaka Coast- something she’s immensely proud of.

“I see them enjoying it in the same way I did with my cousins, in the same way as my mum did and that’s really special.”

The 36-year-old spends her time surf-coaching, working at Kensington Fitness and homeschooling, having grown up at Sandy Bay. She left to go overseas for 10 years, returning six years ago with her family.

As well as having a strong connection to the coast, it’s close to the amenities of Whangārei and the area is incredibly beautiful, Lord says.

“It has clear water, clean air, green, vibrant bush and good-ish waves.”

So when it comes to improvements, Lord has family and children on her mind.

She would like to see a speed review and some way to slow cars down as they drive through the built-up township, as well as a better shared path, so it is safe for kids and tourists to walk and cycle between bays.

Denise Piper/Stuff Tia Lord, right - pictured with kids Tahi, 11, Helena, 8, and mum Pauline Pullman - loves living at Sandy Bay on Whangarei's Tutukaka Coast.

“We used to be able to walk these roads, but there’s no way I would let my kids walk where we did.”

An activity zone is also on her wish-list and Lord would like to see Ngunguru Skatepark expanded into more of a family-friendly activity park.

Lord is keen to see leaders consider whether development will enhance the wellbeing of the community, and values authentic and strong connections between local iwi and hapū, Whangārei District Council and locals, so everyone has an understanding about who hapū are and what they are doing in the area.

“I want to see people who are from here be able to afford to live here. I don’t want to see developments going ahead that are just for the sake of development and profit, and not for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the coast.”

As local body elections approach, Lord says it’s important Kiwis aren’t complacent,, and she is urging voters to be aware of candidates aligned with fringe groups like Voices For Freedom (VFF).

“Be aware of who you're voting for and if their values align with yours. I will definitely be checking to make sure the candidates that I vote for align with the same thoughts and values that I have."

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Arran Whiteford says support for cycle lanes is a key policy he’s looking for in local body candidates.

Arran Whiteford, Wellington

​​Wellington resident Arran Whiteford has climate change and the housing crisis at the forefront of his mind.

Whiteford works for a renewable energy company, and cycling is his main mode of transport. He’s hoping for a redesign of the city that focuses on “less space for traffic jams”, and more space for people to travel on foot, bikes, or buses.

Recent improvements to cycleways are encouraging, “but they just need to keep moving”.

The 32-year-old also hopes for densification of housing that allows more people to live in the inner city, as well as better quality housing.

“Poor housing is causing so many problems... I think it’s just so closely linked to inequality and creating a growing gap between rich and poor,” he says.

“I’m excited just to bring a bit more life into places, so people don’t have to jump into their cars to go to your local grocery store.”

One of his key criteria for screening candidates is whether they support cycle lanes.

Whiteford’s “not particularly worried” about candidates with links to anti-vaccination, anti-mandate groups, such as VFF, which has openly campaigned to get supporters into decision-making positions. VFF also told candidates to hide their affiliations - prompting a warning to voters to thoroughly research candidates before voting.

Whiteford says in some ways, having a digital record of what people have said online makes it easier to research their affiliations and beliefs; and he hopes more young people will become engaged in the elections.

“Wellington’s got to adapt for the future but we want it to adapt in a way it’s going to suit our young people, so it would be great to see more young people get out and vote.”

Having grown up in Wellington, Whiteford’s favourite places in the city are the marine reserve, the greenbelt, and the “wild south coast”, and he enjoys running and free-diving.

“It’s hard to live anywhere where you’re far from a trail that leads you into the hills and forest, so that’s really nice.”

SUPPLIED Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn is keen to see local councils stay independent.

Jacqui Hahn, Te Kuiti

Te Kuiti farmer Jacqui Hahn fears for the future of local democracy if major changes like the Three Waters reform are pushed through over the objections of councils.

Hahn has been a farmer in King Country most of her life and is the vice president of Waikato Federated Farmers and FFNZ National Dairy vice-chair.

She wants councils to retain their independent voice, and personally believes “if you use it, you pay for it”.

It’s concerning, she says, to see central government wielding its power in traditionally local issues.

“There won't be much left for the local councils to actually do. The people that are here have already paid for everything, already carrying that debt. We don't want to lose our voice, basically."

She’s wary of ratepayers being tapped again for the same infrastructure costs elsewhere.

“We don't want to pay all over again … for somebody else. Most farmers want councils to focus on doing what needs to be done. This whole thing with Three Waters has really become about 'have they been focusing on the actual needs'.”

She says people should be rated on what they actually use, but recognises some rural areas will always need a hand to remain viable in terms of infrastructure.

“Of course there is some subsidisation of very small communities, with increasing regulations, as they don't have the population.”

The next big issue for Hahn is the roads, which she says are in a shocking condition.

Like her wider district, Hahn, 51, wants to leave the farm in a good place for the next generation and says it’s important to ensure future generations do not end up paying for past mistakes.

“Each generation has slightly different work ethics and values than the previous one. They change a little all the way along... The coming generation of farmers will look a lot different compared to the existing ones.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff John ‘Chub’ McHugh was born and raised in Winton, and still loves the Southland town.

John McHugh, Winton

As John McHugh walked out of his former pub on a recent Thursday afternoon, Southland District mayor Gary Tong drove past, tooting and waving.

McHugh, a retired Winton publican, is a familiar face around these parts

The 73-year-old is well-familiar with local body politics, having served on the Winton Community Board for 18 years until 2016. He’s known locally as ‘Chub’.

He and wife Nancy sold their Winton pub a few years ago, and Chub's community involvement includes life memberships at community groups and sporting clubs, and a spot in the Hospitality NZ hall of fame.

These days McHugh spends time with his grandson, potters around a lifestyle block or gets away to Arrowtown.

McHugh was born and raised in Winton, and still loves the place. He collected the 'Chub' moniker from an affinity with a Chubby Checker song as a kid.

"It's certainly a retirement town, and has been for a long time, but there's more and more young families coming here, there's more and more new houses."

There are plenty of subdivisions happening in Winton, he says, and buildings on the main street are being re-leased and refitted after a "bit of a quiet period".

But McHugh isn’t sure what issues he’ll be voting on, as Winton is yet to hold any meet-the-candidates events.

McHugh says candidate visibility has been lacking – “A lot of people say they don't know who the candidates are” – and although he’s personally keenly interested it seems his enthusiasm isn’t widely shared.

Three Southland wards did not get enough nominees this year, and will require by-elections as a result.

McHugh says a lack of interest in the community board means that when decisions are made some people feel there’s been a lack of communication. He points to a recent decision to remove trees from the main street that raised the ire of locals, who felt they had not been consulted.

Winton is now represented by the Oreti Community Board following an amalgamation before the 2019 election, and only one of the seven board members is standing again this year.

McHugh is worried that community boards and local government more generally are getting “watered down”.

"The elected members don't seem to have the same decision-making abilities, [it’s] more of a rubber stamp."

SUPPLIED Claudia Chaney says there should be more awareness around accessibility and support dogs.

Claudia Chaney, Mt Roskill

Claudia Chaney, 21, and her labrador support dog have had a few close calls.

"Wren and I were nearly attacked by a dog while out walking the other day," she says.

The Mt Roskill resident uses a wheelchair, and while accessibility is important to her she would also like to see local body politicians pay more attention to animal welfare – like an educational campaign teaching dog owners to be more responsible – and more education and strict accessibility enforcement so she and Wren can enjoy all Auckland has to offer.

Chaney’s been living in Mt Roskill for six years, and “loves” the open space, and dog-friendliness of Monte Cecilia Park, one of her favourite places to go with Wren, as well as the accessibility of the suburb.

“If I need to get some groceries, it’s like a 10-minute walk - or roll.”

But accessible transport remains an issue for disabled people and she’d like awareness about this to increase.

“I use a powered chair which is a bit tricky to navigate on the bus and mobility taxis are not always thrilled to have a dog.”

Wheelchair taxis are “super expensive”.

Compulsory disability awareness training for bus drivers would also be good, she says, so they best know how to help and support someone, and better education about mobility dogs.

Chaney is frustrated when she’s told “no dogs allowed”, even though Wren is a mobility dog.

Earlier this year disability assist dogs became protected in law, which means a person can’t be denied a service – such as a home or transport – because they have a mobility dog.

Chaney says going out and finding accessible places is OK “for the most part”.

“But then a place goes ‘oh we’re accessible’ and you show up and there’s a step.”