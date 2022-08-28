The conspiracy theorists Groundswell is trying to weed out

Groundswell is attempting to distance itself from local government candidates who espouse conspiratorial beliefs and spread misinformation.

The rural lobby group is not standing representatives in October’s local body elections. But Stuff has identified candidates, aligned with Groundswell, who share outlandish theories and harmful fake news about Covid-19 and vaccines.

One hopeful is Tracy Thomasson, their Whangārei convenor. Last July she organised around 200 vehicles to mass for a nationwide ‘Howl of a Protest.’

Thomasson, and her husband Brett, rear calves close to Hikurangi, a Northland dairy service town and in local media interviews she explained her frustration with increasing compliance costs. It gave her a taste for politics, and now Thomasson has put herself forward for election to Whangārei District Council.

She presents herself as a struggling, community minded farmer. But online, Thomasson has a very different persona. Using social media she shares posts that question the safety of vaccines, and from leading anti-vax voice Guy Hatchard, and far-right outlet Counterspin Media.

Thomasson also spent four days at the occupation of Parliament grounds, which ended in a riot. She accused police of being “antagonists,” shared posts accusing officers of brutality, and made a series a requests for protestors to gather at Whangārei on 2 March, the day the protest camp was cleared.

Facebook Tracey Thomasson, standing for Whangārei District Council. She is also a Groundswell convenor, says she is “not really a conspiracy theorist.”

She also shared articles containing inaccurate claims that a global elite is using the coronavirus pandemic to dismantle capitalism and enforce radical social change, and that a documentary may have been responsible for the New Lynn terror attack. In one post she praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for demanding payment in roubles for gas from countries which imposed sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.

Thomasson changed her Facebook settings to private after being contacted by Stuff. In a bizarre interview, questions were first answered by a man speaking in the background. Thomasson then repeated, and expanded on his answers. She would not identify the man, who then began swearing at the reporter.

When asked about spreading misinformation, she said: “I’m not really a conspiracy theorist though...a lot of that is backed by science and is coming in, slow but sure, overseas. We are a little bit behind the times.” Stuff can find no evidence for this assertion about her posts.

Thomasson first asked for questions in writing, but then said to “put me down for a no comment.” She added: “this is what I want you to put: that Tracey Thomasson represents democracy when you don't have democracy.”

She confirmed that she is anti-mandate but said she is not anti-vax. “My biggest affiliation is with Groundswell New Zealand,” she said.

But Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie said he’d had “nothing to do” with Thomasson for months.

“Tracey helped us do the Howl of a Protest, and she was quite active. To be honest, we haven’t had anything to do with Tracey for…eight, nine months. She basically closed down the Groundswell page up there...because she felt that we were perhaps going in a different direction to what she wanted to go in.”

McKenzie admitted the group has struggled with individuals co-opting the organisation’s reputation. “It’s really difficult to do that because people, if they’ve got an agenda, are very good at not exposing that agenda until it’s too late.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Laurie Paterson, and Bryce McKenzie, Groundswell New Zealand’s founders.

Stuff has identified a number of candidates actively promoting their membership or support of Groundswell, and sharing the groups messages, alongside disinformation about Covid-19 or other conspiracy theories. Many are attracted by the group’s vehement opposition to Three Waters, the government’s plan to overhaul water services.

That includes James Wolfen Duvall, standing in the Golden Bay ward for Tasman District Council. He is both a member of Groundswell and anti-vax group Voices for Freedom, who have vowed to make New Zealand “ungovernable” by disrupting local elections.

McKenzie said it has been difficult to keep control of Groundswell’s messaging. “It’s gone off the tracks with the odd one or two. We’ve had to dismiss people from Groundswell because it’s gone off the tracks. They’ve had their own agenda, and used Groundswell to get their message out. That’s definitely happened.

“We’re not a political party, so we’ve tried to distance ourselves from things...unless they’re to do with farming...we’ve got a mixture of people within our organisation that would be extreme on both sides.”