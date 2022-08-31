Auckland mayoralty: Leading candidates to take part in livestreamed Stuff debate

Clockwise from top left: Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord have been invited to Stuff’s mayoral debate at AUT.

Auckland’s leading mayoral candidates will face live scrutiny in a Stuff debate, held in conjunction with AUT.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The livestreamed debate on Wednesday evening marks a new stage of the race for the mayoralty, with just over five weeks until the winner is declared on October 8.

Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins is the only sitting politician in the race to succeed retiring Phil Goff, with Collins seeking to step up after two terms as Manukau Ward councillor.

Collins’ bid to continue 12 years of left-leaning mayoral leadership on Auckland Council is being challenged by 22 others, with the frontrunners invited to the debate.

They are Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck, who has the endorsement of the National Party-aligned local body ticket Communities and Residents, businessman and former Far North District mayor Wayne Brown and media freelancer Craig Lord, who ran a distant third in 2019.

The race, which may be the closest yet, is the fifth since the amalgamated Auckland Council was created in 2010.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mayoral candidate billboards on Ponsonby Rd.

Polling comes with caveats due to small sample sizes of 500-700 and with the 2019 voter turnout sitting at just 35%.

However, the most recent poll on August 12 showed just a few percentage points between Collins – the leading candidate – and Brown, with bigger steps back to Beck and Lord.

However, the sudden withdrawal of high-profile contender Leo Molloy has raised the question of where his support base may go – if, in fact, they decide to back another candidate.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidates on the plan to cut transport emissions.

“An obvious point about [Auckland’s] mayoral races so far is they have been extremely predictable – this one is not,” commentator Dr Grant Duncan, an associate professor of politics at Massey University, said.

“That’s good from the point of view of it not being a foregone conclusion, voters have a real choice and close elections improve turnout.”

The debate will be livestreamed on Stuff from 6.30pm-7.15pm on Wednesday.

Postal voting papers begin arriving in letterboxes from September 16.