Auckland mayoralty: Wayne Brown's Far North disputes 'pretty small beer'

Businessman Wayne Brown has launched his Auckland mayoral campaign, styling himself as “The Fixer”.

Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown was found by the Auditor General to have been “unwise” in the way he unsuccessfully pursued a private dispute with the Far North District Council during the time he was its mayor more than a decade ago.

Brown’s two terms as mayor in the Far North involved an Auditor General inquiry, a confidential council inquiry soon after he was defeated, a Serious Fraud Office investigation, and a District Court case in the years immediately after he was ousted.

”That’s pretty small beer, I may have made a smallish error there,” Brown told Stuff, about the outcome of the 2012 inquiry by the Auditor General.

The businessman and past chair of major public entities was an active residential and commercial property developer in the Far North during his time as mayor from 2007 to 2013, and most of the rows were made public at the time.

Brown was in dispute with the council and withheld rates and some development charges in 2010 and 2011, and both agreed to be bound by the findings of an Auditor General investigation.

The inquiry found Brown’s company Waahi Paraone Limited (his name in te reo) owed $76,487, and commented on Brown’s own conduct during the dispute.

“Mr Brown has been unwise in the way he has pursued this dispute,” it said.

“Mr Brown has used his Council Executive Assistant to follow up on his company’s rating issues with Council staff. He has also written formally to the Chief Executive about the rating issues using mayoral letterhead and has regularly spoken and corresponded directly with other staff.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown (left) with rival Efeso Collins at a candidate debate (file photo)

“We encourage Mr Brown to separate his personal and official roles more carefully in future and ensure that the capacity in which he is acting is always clear to Council staff,” said the Auditor General.

Brown told Stuff things would be different if he became mayor of Auckland, as he would have his own staff, which he didn’t have in the Far North.

Asked whether similar disputes might arise in Auckland, Brown didn’t see any likelihood of a repeat.

He said his Auckland commercial properties had been established for 12 years, whereas in the Far North he had been creating new developments.

Brown blamed John Carter, the former National MP who ousted him as mayor in 2013, for launching a council inquiry over a Kaitaia water supply scheme Brown was proposing.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Wayne Brown at the Takapuna Beach Business Association mayoral debate (file photo)

A later Serious Fraud Office inquiry into “activities of concern between 2009 and 2013” found no criminal matters requiring its attention.

"The investigation found evidence that both council members and employees apparently failed to comply with internal systems and controls designed to ensure that proper processes were followed in the approval of council projects and the expenditure of public money,” said Julie Read, the director.

In 2014, the year after he was defeated as mayor, Brown had a new dispute with the Far North District Council over $13,200 of development contributions demanded to a commercial development in Kaitaia.

In a statement to Stuff the council said: “The dispute between Far North District Council and Waahi Parone Ltd (Mr Brown's company) over a debt owed to council for unpaid development contributions has been resolved. Judgment was obtained against Waahi Paraone Ltd. The debt plus costs has been paid to council.”

Brown is campaigning for the Auckland mayoralty as “The Fixer” on his record of leading major public entities such as the Auckland District Health Board, Vector, and Transpower, out of troubled periods.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown at the Newmarket and Parnell Business Assn debate (file photo)

He said the events in the Far North should be seen in the light of 30 successful years in public life.

”Everywhere I’ve gone, things have got better,” said Brown.

He was defeated in 2013 with Carter gaining 8521 votes to Brown’s 2502.

In the most recent published polls, Brown trailed just a few percentage points behind the leading candidate, Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins, although the small poll samples and the low turnout in 2019 of 35%, require caution in interpreting the results.