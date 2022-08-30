Carterton councillor admits VFF affiliation but does not support group's 'ungovernable' tactic

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Local body boredom - why every council election is a fizzer. (First published August 2018)

A longtime Carterton district councillor admits involvement with anti-vax group Voices for Freedom, but Jill Greathead says she does not support its aim to make New Zealand “ungovernable”.

Voices For Freedom has come under the spotlight recently after it encouraged its 100,000 members to anonymously run in local body elections to disrupt democracy.

Greathead said she was on the Voices For Freedom mailing list and belonged to its Wairarapa group, and added that she had been open about her stance on Covid-19 vaccination and anti-government protests.

Having served on Carterton District Council for seven terms, Greathead has been heavily involved in local government for decades.

She described the “ungovernable” comments by one of Voices For Freedom’s leader s, Claire Deeks as “ridiculous” and “unprofessional”.

“It’s a ridiculous statement,” Greathead said in an interview. “I don’t think they’ve got the professionalism, or experience, or skill in order to do what they say they are trying to do.”

Greathead said she wanted to take a transparent approach to affect change in Carterton from the inside and had established a programme called “Refreshing Local Democracy”.

supplied/Stuff Long serving Carterton District councillor with Voices For Freedom affiliation Jill Greathead has established a programme to coach aspiring candidates how to prepare for local government.

It was focused on issues including water supply fluoridation, Three Waters reform, central government overreach, local government reform and rates affordability.

“My whole thing is to create an election that creates a lot of discussion and hopefully at least get five out of nine decent people to make common sense good decisions,” she said.

Greathead has never shied away from her support for Voices For Freedom and anti-mandate views. She attended the Parliament protests in March, along with fellow Wairarapa local body politician Claire Bleakley, who was arrested.

“I wear Voices for Freedom t-shirts, hoodies and caps. I have attended silent pop-ups holding Voices for Freedom signs against the vaccine mandates and the vaccination of children under 12 years,” Greathead said.

supplied/Stuff Tararua District Council candidate Dot Watson admits being involved with Voices For Freedom but no longer has related material on her social media. (screengrab from Facebook page)

North of Wairarapa, Tararua District Council Māori ward candidate Dot Watson admitted involvement with Voices For Freedom but did not disclose this fact on promotional material.

She said voters she had spoken to in Tararua “didn’t seem to mind” about her connections with Voices For Freedom.

“So far my constituents don’t have a problem if do have an affiliation with VFF – and that’s got nothing to do with why I’m running.”