Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck says overpriced work is at centre of campaign spat

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck says an ongoing row with her former campaign ad agency is over “excessively priced” work that “did not meet her needs”.

Beck named the agency as Hello Limited, which is led and part-owned by James Polhill.

Polhill is also on a campaign management organisation for the local body ticket which endorsed Beck.

Beck split acrimoniously with Hello Limited and brought in The Campaign Company, which had worked for rival Leo Molloy until he quit the mayoral race on August 12, instead.

She wouldn’t say how much was involved in the disagreement, but other media have reported it as a “six-figure sum”.

The ad agency was “introduced” to her team in early 2022. While a broad scope of work was discussed, no formal agreement or contract was signed, she said in a statement.

“Hello subsequently invoiced the campaign for work undertaken that, according to industry sources, was excessively priced and did not meet the needs of the campaign as discussed with Hello,” she said.

Stuff has sought comment from Polhill, who is the director and a co-shareholder of Hello Limited.

He is also one of the founding members of The Auckland Society, an incorporated society for the National Party-aligned Communities and Residents (C&R) ticket, which this year endorsed Beck for the mayoral race.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck at a candidate debate. (File photo)

The Auckland Society assists with fundraising and campaign management for C&R supported candidates.

Beck said she was “extremely disappointed that a representative of Hello has made the issue public when the parties have been working on resolving what is a commercial issue”.

The split mean Beck had to have a new website created to replace the one managed by the ad agency.

“This is a complex matter and my team has acted in good faith on presenting what I believe is a fair and reasonable settlement offer, which was presented some weeks ago,” she said, declining further comment.

Beck is one of 23 candidates for the Auckland mayoralty and part of a leading group, having polled third in the most recently published opinion poll, behind Efeso Collins, Wayne Brown and Craig Lord.