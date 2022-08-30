Marlborough Sounds and mayoral candidates tackle the big questions in Picton

Ideas for a vibrant town and healthy environment are among requests from voters in Picton last week.

About 30 people gathered at the Picton RSA and Club for Grey Power’s third Meet the Candidates event on Thursday, a pretty good turnout considering muddy landslides on either side of Picton had cut off large chunks of the Marlborough Sounds ward.

When asked about empty shopfronts in Picton, Ecoworld Aquarium owner John Reuhman said it was a longstanding issue and he thought covering the windows with artworks and murals would brighten up their appearance.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Ecoworld Aquarium owner John Reuhman would like to see artworks used to cover up empty store windows.

Reuhman had introduced himself as being involved in many groups including Picton Dawn Chorus and Kaipupu Wildlife Sanctuary, and campaigned for seniors’ representation, environmental action, road quality, and enabling businesses.

“Vote for me and you’ll get one voice, and I will be heard,” he told the crowd.

“Love me or loathe me ... I’m very loyal to the values I stand for.”

Current Sounds ward councillor Barbara Faulls said it was not a problem unique to Picton. She thought tourism companies suffering through the winter might like a short-term lease of empty shops to meet prospective customers.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Sounds ward councillor Barbara Faulls.

The Linkwater-based holiday park owner said her experience as a councillor through last year’s storm enabled her to help people during this month’s storm.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor said there was a need for wider, long-term revitalisation of the region’s town centres. Music and markets made town centres pleasant spaces to be, and shops would naturally fill in around that, she said.

Taylor, running for mayor, said she wanted to see climate change policies put into action through a new committee, more investment in environmental protection of the Sounds, and redevelopment of central Picton in tandem with the new ferry terminal project.

Stuff Money Free Party candidate Richard Osmaston is running for mayor in six districts across the South Island.

All of the candidates agreed there was a climate change crisis.

Money Free Party candidate Richard Osmaston said he thought the financial system prevented society from effectively responding to climate change. He was running for mayor in five other districts as well as Marlborough, and campaigned to abolish the financial system, and replace it with a society “where everything is voluntary and free”.

Faulls said climate change was a huge issue for the Sounds and connected to council’s work on air quality, water quality and catchment restoration. She noted that domestic fires were a large contributor to air pollution.

Supplied Okaramio farmer Ben Minehan.

Okaramio farmer Ben Minehan said if the recent flooding was anything to go by, climate change was a very serious problem for the region.

“These events are likely to become more common, I hate to think what next year will look like for us.”

Minehan, who was encouraged to run by Faulls, had worked as a weed control contractor, an animal control officer, and spent three years with Fish and Game NZ.

Minehean said he was deeply concerned about the beekeepers, farmers and foresters that relied on the storm-damaged roads.

“I’m concerned council may pull the pin on that road and I certainly don’t want that to happen.”

When asked about the council’s Age Friendly Strategy, Queen Charlotte Drive resident David McInnes said he was hopeful the RMA replacement would allow for better long-term planning of senior housing and aged-care facilities, so they could be designed into neighbourhoods near shops and services.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Marlborough Sounds ward candidate David McInnes is a city and regional planner with an interest in tourism.

McInnes was a city and regional planner and economist with a particular interest in tourism, and wanted to see aesthetic upgrades for central Picton. He had attended every public council meeting for the last four or five months.

Havelock resident Frith Chamberlain said when she worked as an ambulance volunteer she found many calls were from seniors that were well but lonely.

Chamberlain, a Voices for Freedom member, said she was also a former respite carer, small business owner, and environmental campaigner. She opposed Three Waters and said she was “not afraid to challenge the status quo”.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Marlborough Sounds ward candidate Frith Chamberlain says she wants to bring new energy and ideas to the council.

She had personally felt the financial and emotional pain of the flood damage, being forced to close her property management business, and wanted to bring new energy and ideas to the council table, she said.

The candidates were also mostly in agreement that they would support a new housing strategy aiming for warm, affordable housing for all.

Former Labour Party candidate and current mayoral candidate Matt Flight said he thought the cost of buying land for housing was an issue for council to tackle, and he wanted to see more multi-storey developments in central Blenheim.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Mayoral candidate Matt Flight says a vote for him is a vote for change.

Flight said he was interested to see what would happen to the surplus hospital land sold earlier this year, and concerned about where the hundreds of workers for the ferry terminal upgrade would live.

He described himself as a “number 8 wire” type of problem solver, and said he thought the big upcoming problems were road access, ferry terminal construction, and attracting skilled workers to the region.

Viticulture consultant Mike Insley, who was actually standing in the Wairau Awatere ward, said it was vital to the economy that Marlborough build more housing to accommodate forecast growth.

Sounds ward candidates absent on Thursday were Raylene Innes, Dai Mitchell, John Wedde, and Kim Saunders-Singer, and mayoral candidate Chris Lippiatt also did not attend.

The elections are held by a postal vote, beginning on September 16 and closing at noon on October 8.