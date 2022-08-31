Auckland mayoralty: Beck advisor departs, opposing co-governance ad

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck talks about scrapping the regional fuel tax as she launches her campaign at Cornwall Park.(Video from March 2022)

Centre-right Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck has suffered another campaign setback with a respected advertising consultant leaving, unhappy about a campaign ad on co-governance.

Mike Hutcheson, who has had key roles in mayoral campaigns back to Len Brown’s win in 2010, said he really liked Beck, and her passion, but felt she was not getting the support she needed.

Hutcheson was invited to help Beck’s bid after the fall-out between the campaign and its original advertising agency Hello Limited, which said a $353,000 bill had not been paid.

He said mayoral campaign strategies were simple, based on name recognition, and a few clear objectives – in Beck’s case she focussed on council wastefulness, transport and community.

“We had a meeting, and had done the creative work,” said Hutcheson, when Beck’s newly-recruited social media team, The Campaign Company, owned by Taxpayers’ Union co-founder Jordan Williams, ran a post portraying Beck as anti co-governance, and rivals Efeso Collins and Wayne Brown as in favour.

“When you start going down rabbit holes of other stuff, I felt I was wasting my time,” said Hutcheson.

Supplied The post on Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck's Twitter account which sparked the departure of an advisor.

He said her campaign had been captured by Communities and Residents (C&R) – the National Party-aligned local body organisation, which endorsed her run for the mayoralty.

Beck had struggled to clearly explain her stance on co-governance, when interviewed by Stuff after the social media post appeared.

She had shifted her view on co-governance from comfortable “as a general principle”, to the Twitter post in which she declared herself “against”.

Beck was asked at the time by Stuff whether she stood by the tweet, even though in debates she has said it is not a yes/no question.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck. (File photo)

“That was a... um... a way of illustrating... under the current scenario that phrase is becoming really polarising,” she said.

Stuff has sought comment from Beck on Hutcheson’s departure.

Beck, along with rival candidates Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord, will be questioned tonight in the Stuff/AUT mayoral debate on stuff.co.nz from 6.30pm.