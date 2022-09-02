The Queenstown Lakes mayoral race: Who will replace Jim Boult?

Queenstown Lakes mayoral candidates 2022 in action at an Arrowtown debate. From left: Jon Mitchell, Neeta Shetty, Olivia Wensley, Al Angus and Glyn Lewers. Absent is Daniel Shand.

The race to replace Jim Boult as mayor of New Zealand’s struggling tourism capital is being fought by six very different candidates.

Boult leaves his role as Queenstown Lakes mayor after two distinct terms. One of building the town’s infrastructure and resilience in the face of the demands of overwhelming tourism, and the second faced with the human cost Covid-19 caused for a community heavily reliant on overseas visitors.

Neither job is finished and the new mayor has the task of leading Queenstown, Wānaka and surrounding towns through an economic recovery beset by a critical lack of staff, lack of affordable housing, roading and traffic infrastructure stretched to its limits and a town centre that looks like a war zone of orange cones and wire fencing.

Structural engineer Glyn Lewers is the only candidate who has spent time on the Queenstown Lakes District Council, winning his first term in a now infamous coin toss after tying for the final seat at the 2019 election.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Queenstown gets more isolation units and extra testing for summer

* Mutiny in the south: Wānaka's plan to break free from Queenstown

* First Wānaka to Christchurch flight takes off

* Queenstown Lakes Council sworn in as recount confirmed



Supplied/Stuff Structural engineers Glyn Lewers is running for the role of Queenstown Lakes mayor in 2022.

He has worked across every committee, earning valuable experience, but has found himself as the candidate who has to front for unpopular council decisions including explaining the apparently never-ending road mess in central Queenstown.

Lewers has been a faithful discipline of the Boult way of doing things, but is the electorate wanting a change?

Former lawyer Olivia Wensley is well known as a face of the Me Too campaign in New Zealand and is out manoeuvring contenders on the publicity front with the biggest billboards, the largest social media presence and high profile support from the likes of Xero-founder Rod Drury.

Dasha Kuprienko/Stuff Former lawyer Olivia Wensley wants to be Queenstown’s next mayor.

Locally, her name recognition extends to father-in-law’s Ross Wensley’s development companies that went into liquidation leaving the Queenstown Lakes District Council facing ongoing court action over leaky buildings.

Ratepayers are this year picking up a median rate rise of about $50 each to cover leaky home damages predominantly connected to Ross Wensley’s companies and more looms with the council facing a claim for more than $120 million for repairs to the Oak Shores apartments.

In a recent social media post, Olivia Wensley, chief executive of Start Up Queenstown, slammed the council for its recent support of a plan to force developers to contribute to the region’s much applauded Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust. Her claims the 5% levy on subdivisions will effectively become a tax on first homebuyers has become a lightning rod in the election debate.

Supplied Queenstown man Jon Mitchell has announced he will run for mayor in the resort town.

It is said that candidate Jon Mitchell has the inside running in Wānaka, which accounts for about one-third of the region’s population.

He is associated with environmental and sustainable concerns through his involvement with local group Shaping Our Future, and is building an off-the-grid home with his wife near the rural community of Garston.

Mitchell is a 30-year veteran of local government work, specialising in disaster resilience, response and recovery management.

“If ever Queenstown Lakes ever needed disaster recovery leadership, it is now,” he said.

A born and bred Queenstowner, Mitchell stood for the Labour Party in the Southland seat in the 2020 election. He won marginally more votes than MP Joseph Mooney in the Queenstown area, but Mooney got more over the total electorate and won the seat.

Businesswoman Neeta Shetty has brought some diversity to the contest. A restaurant and grocery store owner, she has worked in several councils in roles related to governance, compliance and development contributions.

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown Lakes mayoral candidate Neeta Shetty is also standing as a councillor in the Arrowtown-Kawarau ward.

Political aspirations were not on her horizon, she told Stuff.

“I am running as an invested community member.”

Shetty is also standing for a council seat in the newly developed Arrowtown-Kawarau ward.

Carpenter Daniel Shand campaigned in the 2020 election as an independent candidate and had a billboard that read: “I Don’t Know Anything About Politics But I’ll Give It A Go.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Parliamentary hopeful Daniel Shand, of Luggate, is back campaigning for a local government spot.

This year his billboards read: “You Can Trust Me. I’m Not A Politician.”

Shand was missing from some electoral debates but sent his apologies because he had to work.

He does not have policies, preferring to be led by the desires and needs of the people he represents, he said.

Retired Glenorchy candidate Al Angus is having his fourth tilt at the mayoralty.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Al Angus is running for the Queenstown mayoralty a fourth time.

He claims he’s back by popular demand, but polled a distant third to Boult and former diplomat Nik Kiddle in 2019 with 1176 votes.

One of his election slogans is “no filter”. He recently described previous councils as “a bunch of dogs” and a garden “with a few roses and lots of pricks”.

He is a passionate opponent of Three Waters, a member of Protect Wānaka and Groundswell but said he’s not associated with any conspiracy theory groups.

“I’m not going down any rabbit holes,” he told Stuff.